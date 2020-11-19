IRC Siren Pro Tires added to bmxultra.com Gear Calculator

We’ve just added IRC Siren Pro tires to the world’s favourite BMX gear calculator. For over a decade we have been committed to providing the best and most comprehensive FREE online BMX Gear Calculator available, keeping it up to date with the latest in BMX racing tires.

While all other gear calculators provide you with the Gear Inches or Roll Out for your specific gear, ours provides an accurate chart based on your tire of choice, so you can compare other gear options with just a single gear selection.

The latest addition to the gear calculator is the IRC Siren Pro tires in 20 x 1.75 and 20 x 1.90 that are tubeless ready and designed by BMX superstar Sam Willoughby.

As always we do plan to update the iPhone/iPad app soon to bring it in alignment with the online calculator.

The free web based online calculator works well on any browser and device (Android devices, iPhones, iPads, PCs, laptops, etc) and we encourage everyone to take full advantage of the free calculator.

Check out the updated online version here: bmxultra.com/gear-calculator