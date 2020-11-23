Sophia Foresta to Join Mongoose and USA BMX Foundation

Madison, WI – November 23, 2020 – Mongoose, a brand of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.

A), has signed Sophia Foresta to join their pro BMX team. In addition to joining team Mongoose, Sophia has accepted the role of Marketing Coordinator at the USA BMX Foundation where she will champion the USA BMX educational programming at schools across the United States.

“I am so excited to join the Mongoose/USA BMX Foundation team,” said Sophia. “The ability to combine my two passions of BMX racing and education is a dream come true, and I am so thankful for the opportunity. See you at the track!”

In 2019, Mongoose became a partner with the USA BMX Foundation to help extend their programming in elementary schools. The programs USA BMX Foundation developed were directly in-line with the Mongoose core values and vision – to get more kids access to bikes, growing the sport of cycling. Looking towards 2021, Mongoose and USA BMX Foundation plan to continue their momentum and Sophia is the perfect addition to the team. Sophia comes to Mongoose from GT, another brand under the Dorel Sports umbrella, where she competed for over a decade.

“Having known Sophia Foresta personally and professionally for the past 14 years has been a joy,” said Steve Spencer, GT Sports Marketing Manager. “To be able to watch her achieve lofty goals in her racing career along with seeing her grow into an amazing young athlete has been a highlight for me. We will be sad to see Sophia move on from the GT BMX team but are excited for her future and the opportunities in front of her. Thanks for sharing your amazing ride with us Sophia and we wish you all the best!”

Sophia’s new role with the USA BMX Foundation will begin in the new year. Her first race riding for Mongoose will be at Grand Nationals where she will get the opportunity to connect with the rest of her new teammates.

“Sophia is a talented, competitive rider who is also one of the kindest people you will meet at the track,” said Justin Posey, Mongoose AA Race Pro. “Her passion for the sport and education gleams through her smile and personality which will be reflected at tracks and schools across America. I couldn’t be more psyched to have her on board.”

For more information on Mongoose and their partnership with USA BMX Foundation, visit

mongoose.com/pages/community-outreach.

ABOUT MONGOOSE

Mongoose is a brand of Pacific Cycle, a division of Dorel Industries’ (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports segment, encompassing several powerhouse brands, including Schwinn, Roadmaster, Pacific, and KidTrax. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,000 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. For more than 40 years, Mongoose has been a world-class brand in BMX and action sports. After bursting onto the BMX scene in 1974 with the revolutionary MotoMag wheel, Mongoose remains a household name with an international fanbase thanks to our passion for designing stylish, durable bikes and scooters for riders of all ages and ability levels. For more information, visit www.mongoose.com.

ABOUT USA BMX FOUNDATION

The USA BMX Foundation was created in 2005 as a division that focuses on the fundraising efforts specifically the Race for Life and the Bob Warnicke Scholarship programs. As these programs are well established, the Foundation’s core focus is creating membership growth through educational programming. The Foundation has had tremendous success over the last two years especially with the creation of the USA BMX STEM program – one of which BMX is the only Olympic sport with a fully integrated STEM program which is now deployed in more than 300 schools.

Mongoose is distributed across Australia by PSI Cycling psicycling.com.au