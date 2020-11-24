USABMX 2020 ROC & Grands Live Stream Link & Schedule

Are you searching for a USABMX Grands schedule with local times? What about the live stream link? Keep calm and read on, we have it all for you right here.

The USABMX Grand Nationals is the undisputed largest BMX race event in the world. While most larger BMX races around the world were cancelled through 2020 due to COVID, the Grands continues to power on. It will however suffer from COVID restrictions indirectly with many international racers still locked into their own countries.

For the amateur classes the Grands are the decider for class rankings. For pro racers it’s a little different this year with results from racing on Friday night determining USABMX rankings. Traditionally this time of the year there might be up to a few riders in the running for the overall title. This time around it will be very different. Whoever wins the title will take the overall and for the spectators it can only mean pure white knuckle BMX action not to be missed.

Live stream link

To watch all the action use this link

www.usabmx.com/webcast

Schedule

Wednesday November 25 – First Day of Practice

Practice starts 7:00am Tulsa OK Tulsa OK 7:00am Auckland 2:00am (Thursday) London 1:00pm Los Angeles 5:00am Melbourne 12:00am (Thursday) New York 8:00am Phoenix (RTB) 6:00am

Thursday November 26 – Race of Champions: Motos 1 & 2 (day 1)

Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK Tulsa OK 8:00am Auckland 3:00am (Friday) London 2:00pm Los Angeles 6:00am Melbourne 1:00am (Friday) New York 9:00am Phoenix (RTB) 7:00am

Friday November 27 – Race of Champions: Finals (day 2)

Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK Tulsa OK 8:00am Auckland 3:00am (Saturday) London 2:00pm Los Angeles 6:00am Melbourne 1:00am (Saturday) New York 9:00am Phoenix (RTB) 7:00am

Friday Night Pro Championship Finals

Racing starts 6:00pm Tulsa OK Tulsa OK 6:00pm Auckland 1:00pm (Saturday) London 12:00am Los Angeles 4:00pm Melbourne 11:00am (Saturday) New York 7:00pm Phoenix (RTB) 5:00pm

Saturday November 28 – Grands – 1st & 2nd round of motos

Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK Tulsa OK 8:00am Auckland 3:00am (Sunday) London 2:00pm Los Angeles 6:00am Melbourne 1:00am (Sunday) New York 9:00am Phoenix (RTB) 7:00am

Sunday November 29 – Grands – 2nd round of open motos and finals

Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK Tulsa OK 8:00am Auckland 3:00am (Monday) London 2:00pm Los Angeles 6:00am Melbourne 1:00am (Monday) New York 9:00am Phoenix (RTB) 7:00am

Full schedule

Want to know more about the 2020 USABMX Grands? Head over to usabmx.com