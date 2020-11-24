USABMX 2020 ROC & Grands Live Stream Link & Schedule
Are you searching for a USABMX Grands schedule with local times? What about the live stream link? Keep calm and read on, we have it all for you right here.
The USABMX Grand Nationals is the undisputed largest BMX race event in the world. While most larger BMX races around the world were cancelled through 2020 due to COVID, the Grands continues to power on. It will however suffer from COVID restrictions indirectly with many international racers still locked into their own countries.
For the amateur classes the Grands are the decider for class rankings. For pro racers it’s a little different this year with results from racing on Friday night determining USABMX rankings. Traditionally this time of the year there might be up to a few riders in the running for the overall title. This time around it will be very different. Whoever wins the title will take the overall and for the spectators it can only mean pure white knuckle BMX action not to be missed.
Live stream link
To watch all the action use this link
Schedule
Wednesday November 25 – First Day of Practice
|Practice starts 7:00am Tulsa OK
|Tulsa OK
|7:00am
|Auckland
|2:00am (Thursday)
|London
|1:00pm
|Los Angeles
|5:00am
|Melbourne
|12:00am (Thursday)
|New York
|8:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|6:00am
Thursday November 26 – Race of Champions: Motos 1 & 2 (day 1)
|Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK
|Tulsa OK
|8:00am
|Auckland
|3:00am (Friday)
|London
|2:00pm
|Los Angeles
|6:00am
|Melbourne
|1:00am (Friday)
|New York
|9:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|7:00am
Friday November 27 – Race of Champions: Finals (day 2)
|Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK
|Tulsa OK
|8:00am
|Auckland
|3:00am (Saturday)
|London
|2:00pm
|Los Angeles
|6:00am
|Melbourne
|1:00am (Saturday)
|New York
|9:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|7:00am
Friday Night Pro Championship Finals
|Racing starts 6:00pm Tulsa OK
|Tulsa OK
|6:00pm
|Auckland
|1:00pm (Saturday)
|London
|12:00am
|Los Angeles
|4:00pm
|Melbourne
|11:00am (Saturday)
|New York
|7:00pm
|Phoenix (RTB)
|5:00pm
Saturday November 28 – Grands – 1st & 2nd round of motos
|Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK
|Tulsa OK
|8:00am
|Auckland
|3:00am (Sunday)
|London
|2:00pm
|Los Angeles
|6:00am
|Melbourne
|1:00am (Sunday)
|New York
|9:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|7:00am
Sunday November 29 – Grands – 2nd round of open motos and finals
|Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK
|Tulsa OK
|8:00am
|Auckland
|3:00am (Monday)
|London
|2:00pm
|Los Angeles
|6:00am
|Melbourne
|1:00am (Monday)
|New York
|9:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|7:00am
Want to know more about the 2020 USABMX Grands? Head over to usabmx.com
Posted in: News