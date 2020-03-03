Kai Sakakibara Fundraisers

It’s amazing how the greater BMX racing community comes together to help one of it’s own. Fundraising events have been popping up all over Australia since the Olympic hopeful fell heavily head first at Bathurst on Saturday 8 February during the third round of the World Cup series.

AirAuctioneer.com

More recently BMX pros and the BMX industry from around the globe have assembled a massive collection of jerseys, number plates and a variety of other collectible and BMX racing products and put them up for auction on airauctioneer.com. The auctions are already well underway and at the time of writing this article the running total for the 103 auction items is at AUD $25,610. The auctions all end at 7:00pm (AEST) Saturday 7 March, make sure you take a look at all there is to offer as there’s something for everyone.

Link: airauctioneer.com/kaifight77

Road2Recovery.com

If you want to help out but the auctions might be getting a little pricey Road2Recovery have also set up a cause for Kai. They are attempting to raise USD $100,000 to assist Kai and his family with substantial medical bills. You can donate as much or as little as you like, every little bit counts.

Link: road2recovery.com/cause-view/kai-sakakibara/

Gallery

Photos by bmxultra.com at the UCI Supcross World Cup rounds at Shepparton & Bathurst