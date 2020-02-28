2020 Australian National Series: Round 2 – Nerang on Saturday
The 2020 Australian National Series continues at Nerang on the Gold Coast tomorrow, and it looks like a who’s who of Australia’s elite with big numbers in the Superclasses. I’d hate to pick winners from that lot but I’d say keep your eyes on Izaac Kennedy and Des’ree Barnes. Here’s the schedule and all the details and useful links for the event.
LOCATION
Nerang BMX Club
Cayuga St & Mortensen Rd, Nerang QLD 4211
Saturday 29th February
09:00 – 11:30 Registration
09:00 BMXA Takes Control of Venue
10:00 – 10:30 Officials Briefing
Practice
10:30 – 11:00 8yr – 12yr
11:00 – 11:30 13yr – 16yr
11:30 – 12:00 17+ & Masters Classes
12:00 – 12:30 Superclass
12:30 – 12:45 Sprockets
Racing
13:00 – 15:30 Moto 1 -3
15:30 – 15:45 Qualifiers
16:00 – 16:30 Finals
