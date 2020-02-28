    News

    2020 Australian National Series: Round 2 – Nerang on Saturday

    The 2020 Australian National Series continues at Nerang on the Gold Coast tomorrow, and it looks like a who’s who of Australia’s elite with big numbers in the Superclasses. I’d hate to pick winners from that lot but I’d say keep your eyes on Izaac Kennedy and Des’ree Barnes.  Here’s the schedule and all the details and useful links for the event.

    LOCATION

    Nerang BMX Club
    Cayuga St & Mortensen Rd, Nerang QLD 4211

    Saturday 29th February

    09:00 – 11:30 Registration
    09:00 BMXA Takes Control of Venue
    10:00 – 10:30 Officials Briefing

    Practice
    10:30 – 11:00 8yr – 12yr
    11:00 – 11:30 13yr – 16yr
    11:30 – 12:00 17+ & Masters Classes
    12:00 – 12:30 Superclass
    12:30 – 12:45 Sprockets

    Racing
    13:00 – 15:30 Moto 1 -3
    15:30 – 15:45 Qualifiers
    16:00 – 16:30 Finals

    LINKS

