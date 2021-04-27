Mount Gambier Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Champs Qualifier

Mount Gambier is poised to host the second Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier. The first, in late 2019, was dominated by BMX racers with Wade Turner and Marnie Williams earning a free trip to the world championships.

Set to go ahead Sunday 23 May, the 2021 qualifier clashes with the first rounds of the AusCycling national series in Sydney the same weekend.

It will be interesting to see who’ll put a free trip to Europe for a crack at the pump track world championships over earning national series points.

And for all the official details…

Mount Gambier is a thriving and progressive community, with many attractions and wide range of accommodation, shopping and entertainment surrounded by volcanic craters, lakes, caves, limestone and underground aquifers.

A love of the great outdoors is a common thread for residents and they’re spoilt for choice when it comes to recreational pursuits. A vast network of scenic walking and hiking trails has been established along with a wide selection of well-maintained parks and playgrounds, including the unique volcanic crater lakes precinct with its fabulous adventure playground, wildlife park, picnic and boating facilities.

About the Track

The City of Mount Gambier is home to the the first-ever Velosolutions Pump Track on Australian soil. Designed by Mountain Biking legend and Velosolutions founder Claudio Caluori, the Mount Gambier Pump Track has a mix of berms, roller jumps, doglegs and transfers catering for beginners through to elite biking athletes. Located in Hastings Cunningham Reserve, the pump track is just minutes away from Mount Gambier town centre.

Conditions

Legal age to participate: 17 years (2004 year of birth)

Entry fee: AU$20

License

An official UCI ID or any kind of cycling licence (Daily, Road, BMX, MTB, Cycling for all, etc.) from the National Cycling Federation is required to participate at this race. Foreign riders need to have an official licence from their own National Cycling Federation to participate abroad.

Race format

Timed runs: Solo runs

Knock-out heat finals: Head to head solo runs

Event schedule

DATE TIME PROGRAM Saturday, May 22 10.00 – 17.00 Practice and registration Sunday, May 23 08.00 – 10.00 Practice and registration 10.00 – 10.15 Riders’ briefing 10.30 – 12.30 Timed runs 13.00 – 15.00 Knock-out heat final 15.00 Award ceremony

Registration

Find out more at redbull.com/int-en/event-series/pump-track-world-championship/