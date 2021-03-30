Nail Precise Chain Alignment for your BMX Bike
You could spend hours trying to get your chain alignment sorted out by eye. Or you could do it the quick way. Take a few measurements, do a couple of calculations and you are done. The end result is a perfect chain alignment each and every time.
A massive thanks to Paul Knox who has many years experience in the bike industry. Paul is a wealth of BMX knowledge that we will be drawing from to create more handy video to help set up your BMX bike perfectly.
Posted in: News