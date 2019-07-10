New Profile Racing “Join Us” Tee

Profile Racing have released their first tee since celebrating their 50th Anniversary last year, and it’s another ripper. A freakin’ piece of art! Created by amazing designer and long time Profile collaborator Adi Gilbert. You might remember some of his other work like the “From The Dungeon” art work and the Profile Elite cranks tin lid. The “Join Us” design was created for a poster to promote Profile supported events around the US, but it was too good to just stop there.

Manufacturer’s Description

Canvas Brand, Charcoal Grey

Breast and back logo.

Water Based Ink.

Sizes S, M, L, XL, and XXL.

Printed in the USA.

Distributed across Australia by ECI

We are told the Profile “Join Us” tees will be available in Australia in the next couple of weeks.