Pre-Order Your Supercross BMX SX250 Six Bar Race Frame

At Supercross BMX we are continuing our 30 year Anniversary celebrations with a new cromo SX250 six bar frame to go along side the growing range of commemorative SX products. The frames have been already causing a stir among Supercross fans and pre-orders have already commenced.

Australian SX250 pre-orders will be accepted until April 15th. These frames are strictly limited to just 30 of each size, so you will want to get in quick to ensure you don’t miss out. You will need to order the frame through your favourite store. Don’t be late, these won’t be available again.

Colors

Triple Show Chrome

Gloss Black

RAW.

Sizes

Pro XL ( 21.25″ TT )

Pro XXL ( 21.75″ TT )

Pro XXXL ( 22.25″ TT )

Pro XL Cruiser ( 22″ TT )

Description

Back in 1989 when we started Supercross BMX, the original frame was our 6 bar design. We used this design for over a decade on our Cro-mo and Aluminum BMX race Frames.

When we designed the SX250, we were limited on tube sizes that the Steel Mills were running, and had to solve the problem of frame flex and stiffness, so the extra triangulation is what we did. By lowering the first set of seat stays and adding the second set of stays for additional triangulation, we had a BMX race frame that was stiffer, faster accelerating and better handling that the other ones on the market.

Since we discontinued the use of the 6 bar rear end and the secondary seat stays, we have always been asked to make a re-issue. So here it is. For our 30 year anniversary, not only are we re-introducing a limited run of the 6 Bar SX250’s , we are upping the ante a bit. It is not an old school wall hanger, but an actual modern race frame, and we got TANGE back on board to build us a few more of the Prestige® Tubesets and have built them into the ultimate Retro Race bike.

Full Heat Treated post weld construction, Campy® Style Integrated Headtube, CNC Machined Euro BB shell, and the famous 6 bar rear end.

Colors are Triple Show Chrome, Gloss Black or RAW.

Available sizes are Pro XL ( 21.25″ TT ) , Pro XXL ( 21.75″ TT ) Pro XXXL ( 22.25″ TT ) and the pro XL Cruiser ( 22″ TT )

Each model is serialized up to 30, as we are only releasing 30 of each size. And from your serial number you will be able to tell what number yours is. Example, for the Pro XL’s it will be the following serial numbers – 250XL001 , 250XL002, 250XL003 etc….. and will be on the Left Rear Dropout as the Original Supercross BMX Racing Frames were.

All frames will have the 30 Years Behind Bars Retro decals.

And don’t forget your Supercross BMX RETRO Pads , or the Supercross BMX Retro Stem to complete the build. And who could forget the fork.

Contact your favourite Supercross Dealer and order yours today

You will need to supply your preferred colour and size options. Pre-payment will be required at a later date, we need to work on the final price, but for now make sure you put your name down for one.

This is our growing list of currently active resellers. If your favourite bike shop isn’t listed here ask them to get in touch with us and we can get you what you need.

Store Email Phone Postcode State Blackman Bicycles info@blackmanbicycles.com.au 02 9621 8158 2148 NSW Crankd Cycles mattj@crankdcycles.com (07) 47 285 838 4814 Qld Rainbow Cycleworx rainbowcycleworx@gmail.com (07) 5502 6956 4212 Qld Edge Cycleworks edgecycleworks@optusnet.com.au (07) 4052 1164 4870 Qld Oxley Cycles oxleycycles@westnet.com.au 0418 199 753 4073 Qld Daktari Sports nick@daktarisport.com.au (08) 8724 8013 5290 SA RJPBMX rjpbmx@outlook.com 0421 569 495 3429 Vic Trail And Track tatcycles_sales@hotmail.com 0414 633 189 3074 Vic YVC BMX bmx@yarravalleycycles.com (03) 9735 1483 3140 Vic District Cycle Store brett@districtcyclestore.com.au 03 5918 0976 3810 Vic Freedom Wheels mark@freedomwheelscycles.com 0403 760 851 6163 WA Guildford Cycles guildfordcycles@westnet.com.au 9279 5613 6076 WA Midland Cycles midcyc@yahoo.com.au 9250 6330 6056 WA

RJPBMX has the last of the 450z frames!

One of our biggest Supercross dealers in Australia has sold out of all Supercross 450z frames but one, ashow chrome 20″ Pro XXXL. Head over to facebook.com/RjpbmxStore and ask for details.

Visit: www.supercrossbmx.com.au