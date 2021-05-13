Product Spotlight: Alienation ACME Carbon Rims

Over a decade ago Alienation BMX entered the rim market with all guns blazing and quickly became the leader in the BMX rim market. They have produced the most iconic, and most winning, BMX rim combinations in modern BMX. Their most current alloy offering the Malice/Mischief rims are the most popular rims in BMX racing today. They offer great strength and reliability while rivalling the lightest among carbon rims without the hefty price tag.

The ACME rims are the lightest rims that Alienation has produced, and now Alienation is poised to take the take the reins with the carbon rim market.

The ACME hookless carbon rims are the only carbon rims built from the ground up to be compatible with the proven TCS standard of tubeless tires. The ACME rims are still compatible with traditional tire and tubes.

Manufacturer’s Description

20” 406 ACME Hookless Tubeless Carbon Rim

28MM (W) x 20MM (H)

Full Toray T700 Carbon Fiber Composite Material

Laser 1K Etching Brake Surface, Main Body UD

28 & 36H, 4D

260 g + – 10 Grams

Legion Brake Pads Provided (rear only)

Weight Limit of 220 U.S. Pounds

ERD 390

Alienation are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports www.eciimports.com. For more information about Alienation check out www.alienationbmx.com.