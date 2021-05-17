ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 39 “The Disease”

ECITV Episode 39 Premiere on YouTube at 8:30pm on Monday 17 May. Live chat with the ECITV crew through the Premiere or watch it any time afterwards at your own leisure.

Paul Knox joins us again in episode 39 of ECITV. We discuss new videos from Lilydale Conquer the Valley coverage, the first two episodes of Bias Opinion World Tour, the recent 2021 World Cup events in Verona Italy, the bmxultra.com interview with Kai Cheng from Tioga. We talk about some upcoming events and have a bunch of new and current products to showcase.

News

Lilydale Conquer the valley race coverage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcpcvMjNCfk

Bias Opinion World Tour – with Michael Bias

2 episodes covering the first round of the 2021 World Cup.

Ep 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKYpCuERZos

Ep 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=le6qK6Ov5FU

2 episodes covering the first round of the 2021 World Cup.
Ep 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKYpCuERZos
Ep 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=le6qK6Ov5FU
Interview with Kai Cheng at Tioga discussing the history of the brand, their tire range, the seats and the current development of the new front end system

bmxultra.com/news/interview-with-tiogas-kai-cheng/

bmxultra.com/news/interview-with-tiogas-kai-cheng/ Get well soon to Grant Hines who went down hard at Lilydale and broke a few ribs in a heavy crash on the first straight

Congrats to Brandan Bullows for the birth of his second child

World Cup Round 1 & 2 at Verona Italy

European domination

Day 1 winners Judy Baauw and Simon Marquart

Day 2 winners Laura Smulders (20th Win) and David Graf finally took his first win

Events

Pump track world champs qualifier at Mount Gambier Sunday May 23

AusCycling National Series

May 22 – Sydney BMX Club, NSW

May 23 – Sydney BMX Club, NSW

Upcoming State Events

QLD May 29 – City Challenge|

WA May 16 – Rockingham BMX Club

Products

We have some new and current products to show off

Gear from Answer and Rennen for the Groms

Alienation tubeless valves, sealant and repair kits

New products from ODI

