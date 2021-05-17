    News

    ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 39 “The Disease”

    ECITV Episode 39 Premiere on YouTube at 8:30pm on Monday 17 May. Live chat with the ECITV crew through the Premiere or watch it any time afterwards at your own leisure.

    Paul Knox joins us again in episode 39 of ECITV. We discuss new videos from Lilydale Conquer the Valley coverage, the first two episodes of Bias Opinion World Tour, the recent 2021 World Cup events in Verona Italy, the bmxultra.com interview with Kai Cheng from Tioga. We talk about some upcoming events and have a bunch of new and current products to showcase.

    News

    Events

    • Pump track world champs qualifier at Mount Gambier Sunday May 23
    • AusCycling National Series
      May 22 – Sydney BMX Club, NSW
      May 23 – Sydney BMX Club, NSW
    • Upcoming State Events
      QLD May 29 – City Challenge|
      WA May 16 – Rockingham BMX Club

    Products

    We have some new and current products to show off

    • Gear from Answer and Rennen for the Groms
    • Alienation tubeless valves, sealant and repair kits
    • New products from ODI

    Got some feedback?
    We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

    Like what you see?
    Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends

    Visit ecitv.com.aubmxultra.com and eciimports.com.

    Share Button
    |

    Posted in: News