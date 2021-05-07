Interview with Tioga’s Kai Cheng

We interviewed Kai Cheng, a long time employee from Tioga, and discussed the history of Tioga, Comp 3 tires, Powerblock tires, the Fastr tire range, Tioga’s seats and the prototype front end system.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we did.

1:13 Kai’s background & the history of Tioga

7:49 Comp 3 tires

10:11 Powerblock tires

14:45 Fastr, Fastr React and Fastr X tires

We go into detail to define the differences and purposes or each tire

37:02 Tioga’s EVO and Weeny seats

40:57 The prototype front end

48:53 Future products