Interview with Tioga’s Kai Cheng
We interviewed Kai Cheng, a long time employee from Tioga, and discussed the history of Tioga, Comp 3 tires, Powerblock tires, the Fastr tire range, Tioga’s seats and the prototype front end system.
We hope you enjoy it as much as we did.
1:13 Kai’s background & the history of Tioga
7:49 Comp 3 tires
10:11 Powerblock tires
14:45 Fastr, Fastr React and Fastr X tires
We go into detail to define the differences and purposes or each tire
37:02 Tioga’s EVO and Weeny seats
40:57 The prototype front end
48:53 Future products
