    Interview with Tioga’s Kai Cheng

    We interviewed Kai Cheng, a long time employee from Tioga, and discussed the history of Tioga, Comp 3 tires, Powerblock tires, the Fastr tire range, Tioga’s seats and the prototype front end system.

    We hope you enjoy it as much as we did.

    1:13 Kai’s background & the history of Tioga
    7:49 Comp 3 tires
    10:11 Powerblock tires
    14:45 Fastr, Fastr React and Fastr X tires
    We go into detail to define the differences and purposes or each tire
    37:02 Tioga’s EVO and Weeny seats
    40:57 The prototype front end
    48:53 Future products

