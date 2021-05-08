2021 UCI Supercross R 1 & 2, Verona Italy, Schedule & Live Video Link

The opening two rounds of the 2021 UCI Supercross World Cup series are on this weekend in Verona Italy. It will be interesting to see how the weekend pans out as riders bid for Olympic country points and some make late lunges to impress selectors. Here’s the schedules and links for the live stream hosted by the Olympics on YouTube.

Link: https://youtu.be/PsdFbhln9zw

Schedule

Round 1 on Saturday 8 May racing starts at Verona at 12:00 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.

Live stream start time

Auckland 2:00 am (Sunday) London 3:00 pm Los Angeles 7:00 am Melbourne 12:00 am (Sunday) New York 10:00 am Verona 4:00 pm

Racing Schedule

Saturday 8 May 2021 Start Finish Activity 08:30 AM 11:30 AM Practice 12:00 PM 11:35 PM Round 1 1:15 PM 1:50 PM Last Chance 2:05 PM 2:25 PM Men 1/16 Finals 2:30 PM 3:30 PM 1/8 Finals 4:00 PM 4:32 PM 1/4 Finals 4:32 PM 4:38 PM 1/2 Finals 4:56 PM 5:20 PM Finals

Link: https://youtu.be/OuGYLi1LJ_k

Round 2 on Sunday 9 May racing starts at Verona at 12:00 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.

Live stream start time

Auckland 2:00 am (Monday) London 3:00 pm Los Angeles 7:00 am Melbourne 12:00 am (Monday) New York 10:00 am Verona 4:00 pm

Racing Schedule

Sunday 9 May 2021 Start Finish Activity 11:00 AM 11:45 AM Warm up 12:00 PM 11:30 PM Round 1 1:15 PM 1:50 PM Last Chance 2:05 PM 2:25 PM Men 1/16 Finals 2:30 PM 3:30 PM 1/8 Finals 4:00 PM 4:32 PM 1/4 Finals 4:32 PM 4:38 PM 1/2 Finals 4:56 PM 5:20 PM Finals

Links