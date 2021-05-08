    News

    2021 UCI Supercross R 1 & 2, Verona Italy, Schedule & Live Video Link

    The opening two rounds of the 2021 UCI Supercross World Cup series are on this weekend in Verona Italy. It will be interesting to see how the weekend pans out as riders bid for Olympic country points and some make late lunges to impress selectors. Here’s the schedules and links for the live stream hosted by the Olympics on YouTube.

    Link: https://youtu.be/PsdFbhln9zw

    Schedule

    Round 1 on Saturday 8 May racing starts at Verona at 12:00 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.

    Live stream start time

    Auckland2:00 am (Sunday)
    London3:00 pm
    Los Angeles7:00 am
    Melbourne12:00 am (Sunday)
    New York10:00 am
    Verona4:00 pm

    Racing Schedule

    Saturday 8 May 2021
    StartFinishActivity
    08:30 AM11:30 AMPractice
    12:00 PM11:35 PMRound 1
    1:15 PM1:50 PMLast Chance
    2:05 PM2:25 PMMen 1/16 Finals
    2:30 PM3:30 PM1/8 Finals
    4:00 PM4:32 PM1/4 Finals
    4:32 PM4:38 PM1/2 Finals
    4:56 PM5:20 PMFinals

    Link: https://youtu.be/OuGYLi1LJ_k

    Round 2 on Sunday 9 May racing starts at Verona at 12:00 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.

    Live stream start time

    Auckland2:00 am (Monday)
    London3:00 pm
    Los Angeles7:00 am
    Melbourne12:00 am (Monday)
    New York10:00 am
    Verona4:00 pm

    Racing Schedule

    Sunday 9 May 2021
    StartFinishActivity
    11:00 AM11:45 AMWarm up
    12:00 PM11:30 PMRound 1
    1:15 PM1:50 PMLast Chance
    2:05 PM2:25 PMMen 1/16 Finals
    2:30 PM3:30 PM1/8 Finals
    4:00 PM4:32 PM1/4 Finals
    4:32 PM4:38 PM1/2 Finals
    4:56 PM5:20 PMFinals

    Links

    Share Button
    |

    Posted in: News