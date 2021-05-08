2021 UCI Supercross R 1 & 2, Verona Italy, Schedule & Live Video Link
The opening two rounds of the 2021 UCI Supercross World Cup series are on this weekend in Verona Italy. It will be interesting to see how the weekend pans out as riders bid for Olympic country points and some make late lunges to impress selectors. Here’s the schedules and links for the live stream hosted by the Olympics on YouTube.
Link: https://youtu.be/PsdFbhln9zw
Schedule
Round 1 on Saturday 8 May racing starts at Verona at 12:00 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.
Live stream start time
|Auckland
|2:00 am (Sunday)
|London
|3:00 pm
|Los Angeles
|7:00 am
|Melbourne
|12:00 am (Sunday)
|New York
|10:00 am
|Verona
|4:00 pm
Racing Schedule
|Saturday 8 May 2021
|Start
|Finish
|Activity
|08:30 AM
|11:30 AM
|Practice
|12:00 PM
|11:35 PM
|Round 1
|1:15 PM
|1:50 PM
|Last Chance
|2:05 PM
|2:25 PM
|Men 1/16 Finals
|2:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|1/8 Finals
|4:00 PM
|4:32 PM
|1/4 Finals
|4:32 PM
|4:38 PM
|1/2 Finals
|4:56 PM
|5:20 PM
|Finals
Link: https://youtu.be/OuGYLi1LJ_k
Round 2 on Sunday 9 May racing starts at Verona at 12:00 (Local time) but the live feed looks to start at the commencement of the 1/4 finals.
Live stream start time
|Auckland
|2:00 am (Monday)
|London
|3:00 pm
|Los Angeles
|7:00 am
|Melbourne
|12:00 am (Monday)
|New York
|10:00 am
|Verona
|4:00 pm
Racing Schedule
|Sunday 9 May 2021
|Start
|Finish
|Activity
|11:00 AM
|11:45 AM
|Warm up
|12:00 PM
|11:30 PM
|Round 1
|1:15 PM
|1:50 PM
|Last Chance
|2:05 PM
|2:25 PM
|Men 1/16 Finals
|2:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|1/8 Finals
|4:00 PM
|4:32 PM
|1/4 Finals
|4:32 PM
|4:38 PM
|1/2 Finals
|4:56 PM
|5:20 PM
|Finals
Links
- Verona’s World Cup page
- UCI’s Supercross World Cup page – Has entry lists, live timing and results and more
- www.facebook.com/UCIBMXSupercross for up to the minute updates
