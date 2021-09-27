Product Spotlight: Answer MPH Senior Flat Pedal
Answer BMX have recently revamped the Answer MPH Senior Flat Pedal. It has a totally new body and shape but the same quality and high end features including; CNCd alloy body, cromo axle, sealed bearings, replaceable steel pins all in a light weight pedal.
Manufacturer’s Description
ANSWER BMX Large, Supportive Platform Pedal
If you need a big, supportive pedal, look no further. This offers a confidence-inspiring platform without weighing you down. Sealed ball bearings, aluminum body, and replaceable steel pins are all designed with durability in mind.
Specifications
|Material
|Extruded / CNC machined aluminum
|Finish
|Black anodized
|Axle
|CNC machined Cr-Mo
|Bearings
|LSL & double sealed ball bearings
|Size
|120 x 108 x 17 mm
|Weight
|386g
Want to know more?
Check them out at eciimports.com or answerbmx.com.
Posted in: News