    Product Spotlight: Answer MPH Senior Flat Pedal

    Answer BMX have recently revamped the Answer MPH Senior Flat Pedal. It has a totally new body and shape but the same quality and high end features including; CNCd alloy body, cromo axle, sealed bearings, replaceable steel pins all in a light weight pedal.

    Manufacturer’s Description

    ANSWER BMX Large, Supportive Platform Pedal

    If you need a big, supportive pedal, look no further. This offers a confidence-inspiring platform without weighing you down. Sealed ball bearings, aluminum body, and replaceable steel pins are all designed with durability in mind.

    Specifications

    MaterialExtruded / CNC machined aluminum
    FinishBlack anodized
    AxleCNC machined Cr-Mo
    BearingsLSL & double sealed ball bearings
    Size120 x 108 x 17 mm
    Weight386g

    Want to know more?

    Check them out at eciimports.com or answerbmx.com.

