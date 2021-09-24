    News

    ECITV: Ep 47 “Runaround Sue” (Discussion: Industry Under The Pump) – Australia’s only 100%BMX Racing Show

    ECITV: Ep 47 “Runaround Sue” (Discussion: Industry Under The Pump)

    In ep 47 of ECITV we are joined by Shaun Collins (AKA Dozer). Our discussion topic is about the BMX racing industry being under the pump and on going manufacturing delays. We also have our usual news and gossip and of course Show & Tell with some new products.

    Discussion

    Industry still under the pump with COVID delays

    • Tyres & Tubes (min. 12-18 months)
    • Seats (maybe 24 Months)
    • Profile Racing (trying to catch up)
    • Park Tools (July 2022)

    News

    Show and Tell

    • Answer MPH Senior Platform pedals have changed
    • ODI/Vans/Chase lock on grips ($64.99)
    • Excess XLC Alloy Rims 20” or 24” 36H
      • 6061-T6 Alloy Designed for BMX race Front or Rear
      • Low Profile Aero Shape
      • (314gms under $100)
    • Profile Top Load Push Stems
      • Aqua is back 48mm or 53mm

    If you want more industry and rider interviews, or if you have something to share, let us know. We’d love to hear from you.

    Don’t forget to subscribe to ECIIMPORTS on youtube or ecitvbmx on Facebook and Instagram.

    Got some feedback?
    We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

    Like what you see?
    Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends

    |

    Posted in: News