ECITV: Ep 47 “Runaround Sue” (Discussion: Industry Under The Pump) – Australia’s only 100%BMX Racing Show

ECITV: Ep 47 “Runaround Sue” (Discussion: Industry Under The Pump)

In ep 47 of ECITV we are joined by Shaun Collins (AKA Dozer). Our discussion topic is about the BMX racing industry being under the pump and on going manufacturing delays. We also have our usual news and gossip and of course Show & Tell with some new products.

Discussion

Industry still under the pump with COVID delays

Tyres & Tubes (min. 12-18 months)

Seats (maybe 24 Months)

Profile Racing (trying to catch up)

Park Tools (July 2022)

News

RAD Movie 35th Anniversary is coming up on October 14 It’s being presented across selected cinemas in the US with “A Rad Documentary – Inside the BMX Movie That Changed Everything.” Featuring never-before-seen interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage https://bmxultra.com/news/rad-movie-35th-anniversary-october-14/

TRA BMX Double Cross and Dirt Jump comp One on One BMX racing on a next level downhill track with massive jumps. There’s a box jump where you jump on to a shed roof and off again. Very fun to watch. https://bmxultra.com/news/2021-tra-double-cross-and-dirt-jump-comp/

BSX2022 have officially announced Mongoose as a platinum partner and the guys at Mongoose have revealed they have 3 bikes for us for prizes. They are kept under wraps for now though because Mongoose have new range of bikes to be revealed in October. https://bmxultra.com/news/bsx2022-platinum-partner-mongoose/

Mongoose BSX2022 Silver partner with Wes Colbran supplying a Forgotten Damned complete bike. https://bmxultra.com/news/mongoose-bsx2022-silver-partner-wes-colbran/

Rizen racewear will be joining us again as a Bronze partner for BSX2022. https://bmxultra.com/news/bsx2022-bronze-partner-rizen/

Interview with Sam from Jigsaw Jumps where he takes us through the history of the business and the configurations of the jumps. https://bmxultra.com/news/video-interview-with-sam-from-jigsaw-jumps/

Interview with Bill Ryan from Supercross about the new Vision F1 frame, we get into the nitty gritty where Bill answers a lot of questions and shows us what’s new on the Vision F1. https://bmxultra.com/news/the-sx-vision-f1-carbon-frame-with-bill-ryan-from-supercross-bmx/

Mongoose are about to launch a classic collection with some popular 80’s repops. While it might be upsetting some of the old school crowd they are very popular already and it appears they have already sold the first allocation with a second allocation on the way. https://bmxultra.com/news/mongoose-launch-classic-collection/

AusCycling AusCycling have continued on with the COVID shuffle and moved the Australian Championships to Nerang in December 8-12. With 2 National Series rounds on December 4 & 5. The Victorian State Championships have also been rescheduled to 26-28 November.

Show and Tell

Answer MPH Senior Platform pedals have changed https://answerbmx.com/product/mph-senior-platform-pedals/ Sealed bearings alloy body & replaceable pins 386gms ($189.00)

ODI/Vans/Chase lock on grips ($64.99)

Excess XLC Alloy Rims 20” or 24” 36H 6061-T6 Alloy Designed for BMX race Front or Rear Low Profile Aero Shape (314gms under $100)

Profile Top Load Push Stems Aqua is back 48mm or 53mm



