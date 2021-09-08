The SX Vision F1 carbon frame with Bill Ryan from Supercross BMX

Bill Ryan, head honcho at Supercross BMX, joins us to discuss the Supercross Vision F1 carbon fiber frame and fork combo. Do you want to know more about the latest carbon BMX race frame to hit the market?

We discuss the newest SX frame in detail, including

The disc brake and v-brake options.

The Flip Chip and how it’s used to help with rear end length and chain tension.

How the idler/tensioner works and fits to the frame.

The best disc brake set up for the Vision F1.

The colour options.

What you get in the frame box.

The power block (behind the bottom bracket).

The stiffness and the shape of the frame.

The internal cable routing.

We hope you enjoy it.

Head over to supercrossbmx.com to find out more.