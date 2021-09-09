Product Spotlight: Tangent Cromo Fork
We just got word from the guys at CTD Industries, they just got a fresh shipment of Tangent Cromo forks in. If you’re a fan of the feel and reliability of cromo, or are just looking for a quality product at an affordable price, the Tangent cromo forks are a great option.
They are available in 20″ and 24″ options, with 10 or 20 mm dropouts and have either 1 1/8″ or 1 1/8 – 1.5″ tapered steerer. They feature taper fluted legs and a built in top cap.
Manufacturer’s Description
Product Highlights:
- New Graphics
- Machined Tapered Steer Tube
- 45 Degree Built In Lower Race
- Tapered Fluted Legs
- Laser Cut Dropouts and Rear Cutouts
- Post Heat Treat
- Built In Compression Cap
- Offset – 10mm Fork 26mm
- Offest – 20mm Fork 29mm Offset
Sizes:
- 10mm – 3/8″
- 20mm
1.5″ Taper Now in Stock!! 10mm and 20mm
Colors:
Black, White, Chrome
Weight:
- 1 1/8″
- 10mm – 895g – 31.55oz
- 20mm – 879g – 31.00oz
- 1.5″ Tapered
- 10mm – 955g – 33.68oz
- 20mm – 975g – 34.40oz
- Cap – 25g
More information
Want to know more? Check them out at ctdindustries.com.au/fork-range
Posted in: News