Product Spotlight: Tangent Cromo Fork

We just got word from the guys at CTD Industries, they just got a fresh shipment of Tangent Cromo forks in. If you’re a fan of the feel and reliability of cromo, or are just looking for a quality product at an affordable price, the Tangent cromo forks are a great option.

They are available in 20″ and 24″ options, with 10 or 20 mm dropouts and have either 1 1/8″ or 1 1/8 – 1.5″ tapered steerer. They feature taper fluted legs and a built in top cap.

Manufacturer’s Description

Product Highlights:

New Graphics

Machined Tapered Steer Tube

45 Degree Built In Lower Race

Tapered Fluted Legs

Laser Cut Dropouts and Rear Cutouts

Post Heat Treat

Built In Compression Cap

Offset – 10mm Fork 26mm

Offest – 20mm Fork 29mm Offset

Sizes:

10mm – 3/8″

20mm

1.5″ Taper Now in Stock!! 10mm and 20mm

Colors:

Black, White, Chrome

Weight:

1 1/8″ 10mm – 895g – 31.55oz 20mm – 879g – 31.00oz

1.5″ Tapered 10mm – 955g – 33.68oz 20mm – 975g – 34.40oz

Cap – 25g

More information

Want to know more? Check them out at ctdindustries.com.au/fork-range