    Product Spotlight: Tangent Cromo Fork

    We just got word from the guys at CTD Industries, they just got a fresh shipment of Tangent Cromo forks in. If you’re a fan of the feel and reliability of cromo, or are just looking for a quality product at an affordable price, the Tangent cromo forks are a great option.

    They are available in 20″ and 24″ options, with 10 or 20 mm dropouts and have either 1 1/8″ or 1 1/8 – 1.5″ tapered steerer. They feature taper fluted legs and a built in top cap.

    Manufacturer’s Description

    Product Highlights:

    • New Graphics
    • Machined Tapered Steer Tube
    • 45 Degree Built In Lower Race
    • Tapered Fluted Legs
    • Laser Cut Dropouts and Rear Cutouts
    • Post Heat Treat
    • Built In Compression Cap
    • Offset – 10mm Fork 26mm
    • Offest – 20mm Fork 29mm Offset

    Sizes:

    • 10mm – 3/8″
    • 20mm

    1.5″ Taper Now in Stock!! 10mm and 20mm

    Colors:

    Black, White, Chrome

    Weight:

    • 1 1/8″
      • 10mm – 895g – 31.55oz
      • 20mm – 879g – 31.00oz
    • 1.5″ Tapered
      • 10mm – 955g – 33.68oz
      • 20mm – 975g – 34.40oz
    • Cap – 25g

    More information

    Want to know more? Check them out at ctdindustries.com.au/fork-range

