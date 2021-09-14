Video: Interview with Sam from Jigsaw Jumps

We talk about Jigsaw Jumps with owner Sam Knight

We talk to Sam Knight from Jigsaw Jumps about how he came up with the idea of the portable jumps and how they can be configured to suit just about anyone at any skill level, from the balance bike shredders to seasoned pros.

The Jigsaw Jumps portable ramps are perfect for developing your jumping skills, or having a fun session with friends. Quick and easy to set up you can take them just about anywhere, limited only by your imagination.

If you are trying to figure out which would be the best jump (or jumps) for you Sam takes us through the product range in detail showing how each jump can be set up in the various stages and how they can be extended.

We hope you enjoy it.

For more information go to Jigsaw Jumps website at jigsawjumps.com