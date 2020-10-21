Product Spotlight: Elite Seat Cool Down Seat Post

Elite Seat is the brain child of long time BMXer, a handy racer with a lions share of titles and ex-pat Kiwi, Darren James, who’s now based in Queensland. The Elite Seat is an innovative twist on the cool down/warm up post extender that are very popular at race meetings and don’t appear to be going anywhere any time soon.

The Elite Seat looks like a standard cool down/warm up post extender but is combined to work in conjunction with a Box One 27.2 mm seat that’s been modified. In simple terms the Box One seat has a hole drilled in the top to allow the Elite Seat post to drop into the existing seat and lock into position. Essentially it’s like a double decker seat when using the post extender. Other post extenders require you to remove the race seat completely.

There are many advantages to this system, the obvious ones are;

reduced wear and tear on your race seat

reduced opportunity to introduce dirt and grit in between the seat post and seat tube on your frame

no need to use tools or a quick release to remove the race seat

Want to know more?

