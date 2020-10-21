Product Spotlight: Elite Seat Cool Down Seat Post
Elite Seat is the brain child of long time BMXer, a handy racer with a lions share of titles and ex-pat Kiwi, Darren James, who’s now based in Queensland. The Elite Seat is an innovative twist on the cool down/warm up post extender that are very popular at race meetings and don’t appear to be going anywhere any time soon.
The Elite Seat looks like a standard cool down/warm up post extender but is combined to work in conjunction with a Box One 27.2 mm seat that’s been modified. In simple terms the Box One seat has a hole drilled in the top to allow the Elite Seat post to drop into the existing seat and lock into position. Essentially it’s like a double decker seat when using the post extender. Other post extenders require you to remove the race seat completely.
There are many advantages to this system, the obvious ones are;
- reduced wear and tear on your race seat
- reduced opportunity to introduce dirt and grit in between the seat post and seat tube on your frame
- no need to use tools or a quick release to remove the race seat
Want to know more?
Check out Elite Seat on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EilteSeat
Posted in: News