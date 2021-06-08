Product Spotlight: Mac Components G1 Grips Updated

Aussie BMX brand Mac Components announced an updated version of their Mac G1 lock on grips today.

The changes include

New rubber compound

Integrated end cap

Available in Pro (135mm) and Mini (104mm) widths

Mac G1 Pro Grips

Manufacturer’s Description

Introducing the new Mac G1 Guidance System Pro Grip with new double clamp system and integrated all in one end cap. No expense spared when it comes to the new G1’s grip surface, we started with a new design and tooling featuring directional grip pattern and power strips in a low profile diameter design. Hang on with our new grippy durable rubber compound in a flangeless design perfect for BMX and MTB use.

Mac G1 Mini Grips

Manufacturer’s Description

Introducing the new Mac G1 Guidance System Mini Grip with new double clamp system and integrated all in one end cap. No expense spared when it comes to the new G1’s grip surface, we started with a new design and tooling featuring directional grip pattern and power strips in a low profile diameter design. Hang on with our new grippy durable rubber compound in a flangeless design perfect for BMX and MTB use.

Want to know more?

Check them out at mac-components.com.