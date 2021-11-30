Product Spotlight: MX Mug Bobble Head from Supercross

Supercross BMX have yet another bobble head for Radical Rick fans, you can now add a new bobble head to your collection. MX Mug, Radical Rick’s sidekick, is the third release in the series.

They are available via Supercross resellers, ask them about ordering today.

Manufacturer’s Description

We may of made a mistake. Radical Rick Creator Damian Fulton and Supercross BMX Owner let that slimy skuzzball Skuzzer Switchblade out into the public and he went on the attack for Radical Rick. Now Rick needs his best buddy, his ultimate Wing Man ( Pedal Man ) MX Mug to help save him from the clutches of Mean Inc. Will you help save Rick?

Limited to 500 pcs World Wide with the first 40 pcs for the 40 Year Anniversary of Radical Rick™ being signed and numbered by Damian himself.

MX Mug™ Stands a little over 6″ tall from his base. He has his trademark Checkered Vans® shoes, his 3 Snap Moto Peak Visor and is proudly holding his trophy letting you know he is always #2 to Ricks #1.

Mug’s home to travel to you is a beautiful 4 color display box with bits of Damian’s classic art, and a few clues that might tip you off to who might be the next in the series of the Crushed Crank Crew.

Each Series is limited to only 500pcs each World Wide.

SIGNED BOBBLES ARE LIMITED TO 1 ( ONE ) PER PERSON EXTRA ORDERS WILL BE CANCELED

Unsigned Bobbles are unlimited in QTY. That way you can order extra for gifts.

We want to make this fair for everyone and make sure everyone can get one and show off and share their love of Radical Rick™ , MX Mug and the Entire Crushed Crank Crew.

MX Mug Bobble Head