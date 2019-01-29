Product Spotlight: ODI Drink Coozie/Stubby Holder

Inspired by the warm weather and the desire for an ice cold drink I started looking for the ultimate stubby holders/drink coozies that BMX had to offer. I have my small collection that includes a BSX, an S&M and an ODI stubby holder. My favourite is the ODI Longneck style that I received as a gift. But I got to thinking that surely there are a massive number of options out there only to find the extent of my collection was a very strong representation of what is currently available. I don’t think we’ve ever mentioned the ODI Drink Coozie/Stubby Holder, but it’s freakin’ ace, so here goes.

Voted “Best Koozie” at the 2010 Interbike Show by Bikerumor.com, ODI now is offering their famous drink coozy for everyone! The ODI Drink Coozy is offered in black, blue, green, pink, and red in the style of their famous Longneck handlebar grips. Not only is the look and construction reminescent of their grips, but it also serves a very functional purpose. The sticky rubber material insulates the drink, keeping it cooler longer and also keeps your drink from slipping off of any slippery surfaces or through your fingers! No more party fouls.

ODI products are available Australia wide through www.lustyindustries.com Be sure to give them a follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/wearelusty

Check www.odigrips.com for more information and give them a follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/odigrips