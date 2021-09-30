Product Spotlight: ODI Heater Race Jersey

ODI have one of the best looking off the shelf jerseys that I’ve ever seen. The ODI Heater race jersey will have you looking good and feeling cool on the track. Sure it’s black, and that’s part of the appeal in this fluro drenched era of BMX, but it’s a loose fit that offers plenty of air flow and comfort and it utilises moisture wicking fabric.

If you’re a fan of quality ODI products or just looking for a great jersey make sure you check this one out.

Manufacturer’s Description

Represent your favourite Grip Brand in this ODI Heater Long-Sleeve Race Jersey. Perfect for Practice days at the track and sessions with your buddies.

Loose fitting 5-Panel V-Neck design

100% Polyester moisture-wicking fabric

Loose-cuffed sleeves for added comfort

Double-stitched hems for durability

Available in Youth and Adult Sizes YOUTH: SM-LG ADULT: SM-XXL



Want to know more?

ODI products are available Australia wide through lustyindustries.com. Be sure to give them a follow on Instagram at instagram.com/wearelusty.

Check odigrips.com for more information and give them a follow on Instagram at instagram.com/odigrips.