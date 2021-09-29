Product Spotlight: SEEK BMX Trucker Cap

Our friends over at Brim of the World/Seek Conquer Destroy have been in touch to let us know that they have more SEEK BMX trucker caps in stock. The SEEK BMX cap is one of my favourite caps of all time. It’s adjustable to fit even the biggest of heads, even mine. It shares with your fellow BMXers your passion for BMX and it’s black and it lasts forever. I’ve had mine for 6 years and it’s still going strong.

Manufacturer’s Description

SEEK BMX represents the BMX riders. We support BMX and action sports and this hat has been repped as far away as Down Under in Australia to New York and back to the West Coast of California. This Trucker has gold embroidery and fits comfy and keeps you dry while you stay active.

Made of cotton twill with mesh backing.

One Size Fits Most

Gallery

Want to know more?

Check out the SEEK BMX cap and more at botworldincshop.com or give them a follow on Instagram @brimoftheworld