Product Spotlight: S1 Mega Lifer Helmet

When it comes to training like sprints, road rides, hitting the trails a race helmet can be a little much, often too hot, heavy and big over longer periods of time. That’s where a good bucket helmet/street helmet/skid lid comes in handy.

I’ve been searching for a large fitting helmet for the past 3-4 years. It would be pretty easy if my head wasn’t so big. To give you an idea of size, we’re talking XXL TLD D3, a size 8 cap, that’s right…a freakin’ melon head. It is what it is, and it needs to be protected. I’ve tried on quite a few helmets over the years and I have purchased at least two that I remember that, on paper, would fit my head. The sad thing is sizing listed for helmets doesn’t always match up with reality. Stores also have a tendency to cover most bases but not, let’s say, extreme cases.

I’d nearly given up and decided to keep using my 6 year old helmet that’s on it’s last legs, but any BMXer would know and old helmet that’s taken a few bumps is worth moving on as it doesn’t provide the same level of protection that it might once had.

That was until I’d stumbled across the S1 Mega Lifer Helmets. “A bigger helmet for large heads.” Finally a helmet that’s safe, certified, affordable and…well…big. On top of that they have a large range of colour options to suit pretty much everyone. You have gloss finishes, matte finishes, glitter options and mirror too.

Check them out.

Manufacturer’s Description

A bigger helmet for large heads. The S1 Mega Lifer Helmet is designed to be worn while riding your skateboard, bicycle, roller skates and scooter. The S1 Mega Lifer Helmet is the safest, best selling, and best fitting certified high impact and multiple impact helmet on the market . You can call it a skate helmet, bike helmet, roller derby helmet, roller skate helmet or scooter helmet because it offers the best protection while skating, biking and scooting. When you buy an S1 Mega Lifer Helmet you are buying the best. We batch test every production to make sure the S1 Lifer Helmet meets and/or exceeds current helmet safety standards.

The S1 Mega Lifer Helmet is fully certified to help protect against multiple low impacts and single high impacts.

S1 Mega Lifer Helmet Specs:

Bigger Shell Size to Accommodate People with Bigger Heads

Specially Formulated EPS Fusion Foam

Certified Multi-Impact (ASTM)

Certified High Impact (CPSC)

5x More Protective Than Regular Skate Helmets

Deep Fit Design