Product Spotlight: Profile Paradise & Rocker Tees

Profile Racing regularly cranks out great tees, usually they are a small run, so if you want to grab one you have to be quick. I’m a sucker for a Profile tee and my collection continues to grow. These latest two tees from Profile are already on my wish list, and if things go well it won’t be long before we see them in Australia too.

Just try to resist.

Manufacturer’s Description

Profile Paradise Tee

American Apparel Tee.

Aqua Base with Gold and Blue Water Based Print.

Sizes Medium, Large, and XL.

Made/printed in the USA.

Profile Rocker Tee

White water based ink printed on a black Gildan Heavy cotton Tee

Black base with White Print

Double sided

Printed in the USA.

Distributed Across Australia by ECI

Profile Racing is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports.