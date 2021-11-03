Product Spotlight: Profile Paradise & Rocker Tees
Profile Racing regularly cranks out great tees, usually they are a small run, so if you want to grab one you have to be quick. I’m a sucker for a Profile tee and my collection continues to grow. These latest two tees from Profile are already on my wish list, and if things go well it won’t be long before we see them in Australia too.
Just try to resist.
Manufacturer’s Description
Profile Paradise Tee
- American Apparel Tee.
- Aqua Base with Gold and Blue Water Based Print.
- Sizes Medium, Large, and XL.
- Made/printed in the USA.
Profile Rocker Tee
- White water based ink printed on a black Gildan Heavy cotton Tee
- Black base with White Print
- Double sided
- Printed in the USA.
Distributed Across Australia by ECI
Profile Racing is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports.
