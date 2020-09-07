    News

    Product Spotlight: SE Bikes PK Ripper Super Elite XL

    While SE Bikes appear to be distracted by the #ridelife movement on the bigger wheeled BMX bikes, I started to wonder what that meant for their race line. My questions were answered on the weekend with SE Bikes revealing the 2021 Elite Race Series bikes. Six different sizes including; the 24″ Floval Flyer, The Mini Ripper, Ripper Junior, Ripper X, PK Ripper Super Elite, and PK Ripper Super Elite XL.

    This Product Spotlight is focused on the PK Ripper Super Elite XL, if you want to find out about the other sizes we have a link at the bottom of the page.

    SE Bikes have consistently been putting out great off the shelf complete race bikes with awesome price tags to match. The feature rich 2021 series are jam packed full of goodies and are considerably light. In my opinion it’s one of the best complete bike you could by for under $AUD1,200.

    Manufacturer’s Description

    About

    The PK Ripper has never been stiffer, stronger or faster. The PK Ripper Super Elite XL is the definition of “BMX innovations.” The ultra-stiff 6066 aluminum frame comes equipped with features such as a tapered head tube, PF30 bottom bracket and 20mm dropouts front and rear. There is no doubt that this bike will put you on top of the podium.

    Key Features

    • Lightweight 6066 aluminum frame built with floval top tube, bi-oval down tube, tapered rear stays, 20mm rear dropouts, 1-1/8” – 1.5” tapered head tube and PF30 bottom bracket and built-in chain tensioners
    • Lightweight Cr-Mo Landing Gear forks featuring tapered legs, tapered steerer tube and closed-end 20mm dropouts
    • Promax Impact 6061-T6 Alloy CNC stem with hidden top cap for a clean look
    • Lightweight 2-piece alloy crankset equipped with super-stiff oversized 30mm hollow spindle and PF30 bottom bracket
    • SE Pivotal seat and seatpost
    • Alienation Deviant and Black Sheep rims built with sealed cassette hubs equipped with 20mm hollow through-axle on the front and 15mm hollow through-axle on the rear
    • Vee Tire Co Speed Booster tires provide ultra-quick cornering and low rolling resistance
    • Comes equipped with 3/8”, 15mm and 20mm rear chain tensioner adapter plates
    • 21.6 pounds

    Specifications

    SUGGESTED RIDER SIZE5’5″+ (165cm+)
    COLOR(S)Silver
    FRAMESuper Elite Design, Lightweight 6066 Aluminum Floval Tubing w/ Bi-Oval Down Tube, 1-1/8″-1.5″ Tapered Integrated Head Tube, PF30 Bottom Bracket, 68mm Wide BB, Tapered Rear Stays, 3D 20mm Dropouts, Built-in Chain Tensioners
    FORKSuper Elite Landing Gear, Full Cr-Mo, Tapered Steerer Tube, Tapered Legs, 20mm Closed Dropouts
    CRANKSETSE Racing 180mm Forged Alloy 2-pc Crankset, Sealed PF30 Bottom Bracket, 30mm Hollow Alloy Spindle, Alloy 44T Chainring, BCD 104mm
    PEDALSX-Pedo Low-profile Platform w/ Removable Pins
    CHAINKMC Z1
    WHEELSETSealed Bearing Alloy Hubs, 20mm Hollow Front Through Axle, 15mm Hollow Rear Through Axle, Alienation Deviant 32H Front & Alienation Black Sheep 36H Rear, Double-Wall Rims, 16T Cassette, Stainless Spokes
    TIRESVee Tire Co Speed Booster 20″ x 1.95″ Front, 20″ x 1.75″ Rear
    BRAKESETPromax P-1 6061 T-6 Alloy V-Brake, Blue Pads, Slick Cable
    BRAKE LEVERSPromax SE-342, 2-Finger Alloy
    HEADSETNeco, Sealed 1-1/8″-1.5″ Tapered, Integrated Headset
    HANDLEBARCr-Mo PK Bar, 28.5″ x 8.25″, 10° Backsweep, 1° Upsweep
    STEMPromax Impact, 6061-T6 Aluminum, CNC Machined Hollowed Out Center, Lightweight External Cutouts, Hidden Top Cap, 53mm Reach
    GRIPSSE Racing Mushroom Wing Grips w/ SE Rubber End Plugs
    SEATSE Racing Pivotal Race Seat
    SEATPOSTPivotal Alloy, 27.2mm, Promax Quick Release Seat Clamp
    SEAT CLAMPPromax Quick Release, 31.8mm Inner Diameter
    ACCESSORIES20mm, 15mm & 3/8″ Chain Tensioner Adapters, Promax Quick Release Seat Clamp
    WEIGHT21.6 lbs / 9.8 kgs

    *Specifications subject to change without notice

    Geometry

    ATOP TUBE, ACTUAL21″
    BSEAT TUBE, CENTER TO TOP9.5″
    CSEAT TUBE ANGLE71°
    DHEAD TUBE ANGLE74°
    ECHAINSTAY LENGTH14.3″
    FWHEELBASE37.5″
    GBOTTOM BRACKET HEIGHT11.5″
    HSTANDOVER22.2″
    SUGGESTED RIDER SIZE5’5″+ (165cm+)
    STEM53mm
    HANDLEBAR WIDTH28.5″
    CRANK180mm
    WHEEL SIZE20″
    SEAT POST DIAMETER27.2mm

    Check sebikes.com.au for more details.

