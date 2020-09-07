Product Spotlight: SE Bikes PK Ripper Super Elite XL
While SE Bikes appear to be distracted by the #ridelife movement on the bigger wheeled BMX bikes, I started to wonder what that meant for their race line. My questions were answered on the weekend with SE Bikes revealing the 2021 Elite Race Series bikes. Six different sizes including; the 24″ Floval Flyer, The Mini Ripper, Ripper Junior, Ripper X, PK Ripper Super Elite, and PK Ripper Super Elite XL.
This Product Spotlight is focused on the PK Ripper Super Elite XL, if you want to find out about the other sizes we have a link at the bottom of the page.
SE Bikes have consistently been putting out great off the shelf complete race bikes with awesome price tags to match. The feature rich 2021 series are jam packed full of goodies and are considerably light. In my opinion it’s one of the best complete bike you could by for under $AUD1,200.
Manufacturer’s Description
About
The PK Ripper has never been stiffer, stronger or faster. The PK Ripper Super Elite XL is the definition of “BMX innovations.” The ultra-stiff 6066 aluminum frame comes equipped with features such as a tapered head tube, PF30 bottom bracket and 20mm dropouts front and rear. There is no doubt that this bike will put you on top of the podium.
Key Features
- Lightweight 6066 aluminum frame built with floval top tube, bi-oval down tube, tapered rear stays, 20mm rear dropouts, 1-1/8” – 1.5” tapered head tube and PF30 bottom bracket and built-in chain tensioners
- Lightweight Cr-Mo Landing Gear forks featuring tapered legs, tapered steerer tube and closed-end 20mm dropouts
- Promax Impact 6061-T6 Alloy CNC stem with hidden top cap for a clean look
- Lightweight 2-piece alloy crankset equipped with super-stiff oversized 30mm hollow spindle and PF30 bottom bracket
- SE Pivotal seat and seatpost
- Alienation Deviant and Black Sheep rims built with sealed cassette hubs equipped with 20mm hollow through-axle on the front and 15mm hollow through-axle on the rear
- Vee Tire Co Speed Booster tires provide ultra-quick cornering and low rolling resistance
- Comes equipped with 3/8”, 15mm and 20mm rear chain tensioner adapter plates
- 21.6 pounds
Specifications
|SUGGESTED RIDER SIZE
|5’5″+ (165cm+)
|COLOR(S)
|Silver
|FRAME
|Super Elite Design, Lightweight 6066 Aluminum Floval Tubing w/ Bi-Oval Down Tube, 1-1/8″-1.5″ Tapered Integrated Head Tube, PF30 Bottom Bracket, 68mm Wide BB, Tapered Rear Stays, 3D 20mm Dropouts, Built-in Chain Tensioners
|FORK
|Super Elite Landing Gear, Full Cr-Mo, Tapered Steerer Tube, Tapered Legs, 20mm Closed Dropouts
|CRANKSET
|SE Racing 180mm Forged Alloy 2-pc Crankset, Sealed PF30 Bottom Bracket, 30mm Hollow Alloy Spindle, Alloy 44T Chainring, BCD 104mm
|PEDALS
|X-Pedo Low-profile Platform w/ Removable Pins
|CHAIN
|KMC Z1
|WHEELSET
|Sealed Bearing Alloy Hubs, 20mm Hollow Front Through Axle, 15mm Hollow Rear Through Axle, Alienation Deviant 32H Front & Alienation Black Sheep 36H Rear, Double-Wall Rims, 16T Cassette, Stainless Spokes
|TIRES
|Vee Tire Co Speed Booster 20″ x 1.95″ Front, 20″ x 1.75″ Rear
|BRAKESET
|Promax P-1 6061 T-6 Alloy V-Brake, Blue Pads, Slick Cable
|BRAKE LEVERS
|Promax SE-342, 2-Finger Alloy
|HEADSET
|Neco, Sealed 1-1/8″-1.5″ Tapered, Integrated Headset
|HANDLEBAR
|Cr-Mo PK Bar, 28.5″ x 8.25″, 10° Backsweep, 1° Upsweep
|STEM
|Promax Impact, 6061-T6 Aluminum, CNC Machined Hollowed Out Center, Lightweight External Cutouts, Hidden Top Cap, 53mm Reach
|GRIPS
|SE Racing Mushroom Wing Grips w/ SE Rubber End Plugs
|SEAT
|SE Racing Pivotal Race Seat
|SEATPOST
|Pivotal Alloy, 27.2mm, Promax Quick Release Seat Clamp
|SEAT CLAMP
|Promax Quick Release, 31.8mm Inner Diameter
|ACCESSORIES
|20mm, 15mm & 3/8″ Chain Tensioner Adapters, Promax Quick Release Seat Clamp
|WEIGHT
|21.6 lbs / 9.8 kgs
*Specifications subject to change without notice
Geometry
|A
|TOP TUBE, ACTUAL
|21″
|B
|SEAT TUBE, CENTER TO TOP
|9.5″
|C
|SEAT TUBE ANGLE
|71°
|D
|HEAD TUBE ANGLE
|74°
|E
|CHAINSTAY LENGTH
|14.3″
|F
|WHEELBASE
|37.5″
|G
|BOTTOM BRACKET HEIGHT
|11.5″
|H
|STANDOVER
|22.2″
|SUGGESTED RIDER SIZE
|5’5″+ (165cm+)
|STEM
|53mm
|HANDLEBAR WIDTH
|28.5″
|CRANK
|180mm
|WHEEL SIZE
|20″
|SEAT POST DIAMETER
|27.2mm
