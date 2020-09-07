Product Spotlight: SE Bikes PK Ripper Super Elite XL

While SE Bikes appear to be distracted by the #ridelife movement on the bigger wheeled BMX bikes, I started to wonder what that meant for their race line. My questions were answered on the weekend with SE Bikes revealing the 2021 Elite Race Series bikes. Six different sizes including; the 24″ Floval Flyer, The Mini Ripper, Ripper Junior, Ripper X, PK Ripper Super Elite, and PK Ripper Super Elite XL.

This Product Spotlight is focused on the PK Ripper Super Elite XL, if you want to find out about the other sizes we have a link at the bottom of the page.

SE Bikes have consistently been putting out great off the shelf complete race bikes with awesome price tags to match. The feature rich 2021 series are jam packed full of goodies and are considerably light. In my opinion it’s one of the best complete bike you could by for under $AUD1,200.

Gallery

Manufacturer’s Description

About

The PK Ripper has never been stiffer, stronger or faster. The PK Ripper Super Elite XL is the definition of “BMX innovations.” The ultra-stiff 6066 aluminum frame comes equipped with features such as a tapered head tube, PF30 bottom bracket and 20mm dropouts front and rear. There is no doubt that this bike will put you on top of the podium.

Key Features

Lightweight 6066 aluminum frame built with floval top tube, bi-oval down tube, tapered rear stays, 20mm rear dropouts, 1-1/8” – 1.5” tapered head tube and PF30 bottom bracket and built-in chain tensioners

Lightweight Cr-Mo Landing Gear forks featuring tapered legs, tapered steerer tube and closed-end 20mm dropouts

Promax Impact 6061-T6 Alloy CNC stem with hidden top cap for a clean look

Lightweight 2-piece alloy crankset equipped with super-stiff oversized 30mm hollow spindle and PF30 bottom bracket

SE Pivotal seat and seatpost

Alienation Deviant and Black Sheep rims built with sealed cassette hubs equipped with 20mm hollow through-axle on the front and 15mm hollow through-axle on the rear

Vee Tire Co Speed Booster tires provide ultra-quick cornering and low rolling resistance

Comes equipped with 3/8”, 15mm and 20mm rear chain tensioner adapter plates

21.6 pounds

Specifications

SUGGESTED RIDER SIZE 5’5″+ (165cm+) COLOR(S) Silver FRAME Super Elite Design, Lightweight 6066 Aluminum Floval Tubing w/ Bi-Oval Down Tube, 1-1/8″-1.5″ Tapered Integrated Head Tube, PF30 Bottom Bracket, 68mm Wide BB, Tapered Rear Stays, 3D 20mm Dropouts, Built-in Chain Tensioners FORK Super Elite Landing Gear, Full Cr-Mo, Tapered Steerer Tube, Tapered Legs, 20mm Closed Dropouts CRANKSET SE Racing 180mm Forged Alloy 2-pc Crankset, Sealed PF30 Bottom Bracket, 30mm Hollow Alloy Spindle, Alloy 44T Chainring, BCD 104mm PEDALS X-Pedo Low-profile Platform w/ Removable Pins CHAIN KMC Z1 WHEELSET Sealed Bearing Alloy Hubs, 20mm Hollow Front Through Axle, 15mm Hollow Rear Through Axle, Alienation Deviant 32H Front & Alienation Black Sheep 36H Rear, Double-Wall Rims, 16T Cassette, Stainless Spokes TIRES Vee Tire Co Speed Booster 20″ x 1.95″ Front, 20″ x 1.75″ Rear BRAKESET Promax P-1 6061 T-6 Alloy V-Brake, Blue Pads, Slick Cable BRAKE LEVERS Promax SE-342, 2-Finger Alloy HEADSET Neco, Sealed 1-1/8″-1.5″ Tapered, Integrated Headset HANDLEBAR Cr-Mo PK Bar, 28.5″ x 8.25″, 10° Backsweep, 1° Upsweep STEM Promax Impact, 6061-T6 Aluminum, CNC Machined Hollowed Out Center, Lightweight External Cutouts, Hidden Top Cap, 53mm Reach GRIPS SE Racing Mushroom Wing Grips w/ SE Rubber End Plugs SEAT SE Racing Pivotal Race Seat SEATPOST Pivotal Alloy, 27.2mm, Promax Quick Release Seat Clamp SEAT CLAMP Promax Quick Release, 31.8mm Inner Diameter ACCESSORIES 20mm, 15mm & 3/8″ Chain Tensioner Adapters, Promax Quick Release Seat Clamp WEIGHT 21.6 lbs / 9.8 kgs

*Specifications subject to change without notice

Geometry

A TOP TUBE, ACTUAL 21″ B SEAT TUBE, CENTER TO TOP 9.5″ C SEAT TUBE ANGLE 71° D HEAD TUBE ANGLE 74° E CHAINSTAY LENGTH 14.3″ F WHEELBASE 37.5″ G BOTTOM BRACKET HEIGHT 11.5″ H STANDOVER 22.2″ SUGGESTED RIDER SIZE 5’5″+ (165cm+) STEM 53mm HANDLEBAR WIDTH 28.5″ CRANK 180mm WHEEL SIZE 20″ SEAT POST DIAMETER 27.2mm

Check sebikes.com.au for more details.