Product Spotlight: ODI X-Treme Lock On Grips

The ODI X-Treme Lock On Grips are a highly overlooked grip from ODI’s massive product range. Found in ODI’s mountain bike range, mostly because of the mini flange design, the X-Treme grip is just as relevant on the BMX track. the X-Treme offers an aggressive textured pattern to provide grip no matter what the conditions.

For over 4 decades ODI Grips have been leading the grip market, not just an innovator, but ODI created the lock on grips that revolutionised grips and set a high standard for all others. You don’t have to take my word for it, but a quick look around the BMX track and you will see they are clearly the most popular grips and have scored themselves truck loads of industry awards over the years. The USA based manufacturer is also known to create high quality, super comfortable and highly durable products while providing a wide range of colours and grip patterns and on grips that are secured to your bars like no other. If the X-Treme grip isn’t your thing, you’re bound to find something in the ODI range that is.

Manufacturer’s Description

A combination of a diamond plate texture and a thick, chunky knurl pattern, the X-treme grips have been specifically designed to provide you with the ultimate traction under any conditions.

PRODUCT FEATURES

Thick chunky knurl pattern offers exceptional traction

Large raised diamond plate pattern pads hands and provides additional traction

Grip profile tapered to provide more material where your hands contact the bar most

Lock-On Grip System = 100% Slip Free performance

Includes new Snap Cap™ End Plugs

130mm Length

Grip colours: Black Bright Red Graphite

Clamp colours: Black Silver Red Blue Grey Green Gold Orange Purple White



ODI products are available Australia wide through www.lustyindustries.com Be sure to give them a follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/wearelusty

Check www.odigrips.com for more information and give them a follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/odigrips