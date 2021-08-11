Product Spotlight: Stay Strong X ODI Reactiv Lock On Grips

It seems that everything Stay Strong touches these days turns to gold. the new Stay Strong x ODI collaboration, the Stay Strong Reactiv lock on grips, are the latest example.

Stay Strong’s Reactiv lock on grip is manufactured in the USA by market leader ODI, known for producing high quality, long wearing, comfortable and durable grips for the action sports market. It utilises the V2.1 locking system which requires just a single clamp and uses a larger bolt head for greater locking power.

The slightly larger outer diameter combined with the varying logo design makes for a softer “optimal impact dampening”.

You won’t need to worry about bar ends either, they are built in to these grips and they are reinforced for your safety and for increased durability.

If you are in the market for some new grips make sure you check these out.

Manufacturer’s Description

STAY STRONG X ODI REACTIV 135mm LOCK-ON GRIP

BRAND NEW RACE SPECIFIC DESIGN

RAISED LOGO PAD SECTION

For additional traction out of the gate.

V2.1 LOCKING SYSTEM

Single clamp design for more usable grip space.

SOFT VARIABLE LOGO PADS

Designed to flex for optimal impact dampening.

REINFORCED SOFT ENDS

For added comfort and durability.

DESIGNED FOR RACING BY RACERS

MADE IN THE USA

HOLD TIGHT!!

Available in Black, Grey, Red, Blue and Hot Pink!

Check out the ECI website www.eciimports.com/brand/stay-strong to see the wide range of Stay Strong products.