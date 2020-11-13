Product Spotlight: Supercross ENVY RS7 Fastback Frame

Supercross BMX have released a disc brake specific version of the ENVY RS7 called the ENVY RS7 Fastback. If you are running disc brakes and looking for a Supercross this is the perfect set up for you, and soooo clean.

What’s different?

No V-brake posts

Internal cable routing

Beefed up chain stays

Sizes

20″ Pro, Pro Plus, Pro XL, Pro XXL and Pro XXXL

24″ Pro, XL and XXL

Pro 26″ Cruiser

8 Stock colour options

Pearl Black

Pearl White

Gun Metal Grey

Racing Red

Metallic Blue

Hi Vis Yellow

Matte Black

and Mirror Polished

Custom paint and anodizing options also available.

Manufacturer’s Description

10 years ago we created the first BMX Super frame, the Supercross S7, it was developed as the Ultimate BMX Race frame, and it proved to be just that. It was Ultra Light, Incredibly Responsive, Super Strong, and expensive. But it proved the theory that you can build a sub 3lb Aluminium race frame that will last. This Super frame laid the frame work for our ENVY line of race frames and now 10 years later, we introduce you to the new Supercross ENVY RS7, the true BMX Super frame you can afford.

And now the RS7 is available in a DISC specific model, the Fastback. With the RS7 Fastback the brake posts have been removed, the cable routing has gone inside, and the stays have been beefed up to handle the extra stresses of the disc mount.

The Supercross ENVY RS7 utilizes our special blend of 7005 ULR Ultra Light triple butted ,custom shaped tubing that is a direct result of working with the exotic Easton® Tube sets for over a decade. Why 7005 Aluminium you ask? Well how about that it has a higher strength and yield than 6061 when it is properly aged and heat treated. Kind of a Superhero of Aluminium. The perfect thing for your race bike. Sound too good to be true? Yea we thought so too, but after a decade of real world testing, we can tell you it is.

Now to you Supercross fans, you will know that the 7005 ULR tubing has been being used on all our ENVY Aluminium race frames for the last 10 years, so what makes the RS7 new? Well remember the first line, it’s evolutionary, well that’s what’s new. When we released the ENVY it was the best, absolute cutting edge for the time, and then we found ways to make it better, so along came the v2, then the v3, the v5, and now the RS7.

So the last 3 years while we have been perfecting carbon BMX racing technology with the ENVY BLK, we have been making notes, taking feedback and listening to what the riders around the world have been saying about the ENVY v5. All in the pursuit of building you the perfect aluminium BMX racing frame.

And with that you have the new Supercross ENVY RS7 Fastback. Available in 5 20″ Pro sizes different sizes to fit all sizes of riders , 3 24″ sizes Pro, XL and XXL and a Pro 26″ Cruiser and 8 stock colours ( Pearl Black, Pearl White, Gun Metal Grey, Racing Red, Metallic Blue, Hi Vis Yellow, Matte Black, and Mirror Polished ) to make sure it fits your style. And if one of the 8 stock colours isn’t what you want, we still do custom anodize and powder coat to enable you to truly make your Supercross ENVY RS7, your ride.

Frame ships as Frame alone – NO FORK INCLUDED. We do have Supercross BMX and Speedline Forks available to help you complete your Chassis.

Pre Orders Shipping – 11/20/2020

GEOMETRY

SUPERCROSS BMX ENVY RS7 FASTBACK RACE FRAME GEOMETRY CHART Size A B C D E Post Size Fork

Wheel Size Weight Pro 20.5″ 15.0″ 74.5º 70º 11.6″ 27.2mm 1 1/8″ – 1.5″

Tapered 20 X 1.75 2lbs 12oz Pro Plus 20.75″ 15.0″ 74.5º 70º 11.6″ 27.2mm 1 1/8″ – 1.5″

Tapered 20 X 1.75 2lbs 13oz Pro XL 21.25″ 15.2″ 74.5º 70º 11.6″ 27.2mm 1 1/8″ – 1.5″

Tapered 20 X 1.75 2lbs 14.8oz Pro XXL 21.75″ 15.2″ 74.5º 70º 11.6″ 27.2mm 1 1/8″ – 1.5″

Tapered 20 X 1.75 2lbs 15.8oz Pro XXXL 22.25″ 15.2″ 74.5º 70º 11.6″ 27.2mm 1 1/8″ – 1.5″

Tapered 20 X 1.75 3lbs 4oz PRO 26″ 22.75″ 15.75″ 73º 71º 11.6 27.2mm 1 1/8″ – 1.5″

Tapered 26X1.85 3lbs 7oz * Specifications will vary depending upon your choice of Fork, Tire and Rim selection. Measurements are based off of a Supercross Fork and equal size (ie. 20X1.75 front and rear) tire combination. Specifications subject to change without notice.

All weights are measured on a UPS Calibrated Scale. Weights will vary depending upon the amount of powder coat and the amount of filler rod used on a particular frame. Polished Frames and Anodized Frames are the lightest as there is no paint. Weights and Specifications are subject to change without notice.

CONTACT YOUR FAVOURITE SUPERCROSS RESELLER TODAY

This is our growing list of currently active resellers. If your favourite bike shop isn’t listed here ask them to get in touch with us and we can get you what you need.

Store Email Phone Postcode State Blackman Bicycles info@blackmanbicycles.com.au 02 9621 8158 2148 NSW Crankd Cycles mattj@crankdcycles.com (07) 47 285 838 4814 Qld Edge Cycleworks edgecycleworks@optusnet.com.au (07) 4052 1164 4870 Qld Daktari Sports nick@daktarisport.com.au (08) 8724 8013 5290 SA Trail And Track tatcycles_sales@hotmail.com 0414 633 189 3074 Vic YVC BMX bmx@yarravalleycycles.com (03) 9735 1483 3140 Vic District Cycle Store brett@districtcyclestore.com.au 03 5918 0976 3810 Vic Guildford Cycles guildfordcycles@westnet.com.au 9279 5613 6076 WA

