Product Spotlight: Supercross ENVY RS7 Fastback Frame
Supercross BMX have released a disc brake specific version of the ENVY RS7 called the ENVY RS7 Fastback. If you are running disc brakes and looking for a Supercross this is the perfect set up for you, and soooo clean.
What’s different?
- No V-brake posts
- Internal cable routing
- Beefed up chain stays
Sizes
- 20″ Pro, Pro Plus, Pro XL, Pro XXL and Pro XXXL
- 24″ Pro, XL and XXL
- Pro 26″ Cruiser
8 Stock colour options
- Pearl Black
- Pearl White
- Gun Metal Grey
- Racing Red
- Metallic Blue
- Hi Vis Yellow
- Matte Black
- and Mirror Polished
Custom paint and anodizing options also available.
Manufacturer’s Description
10 years ago we created the first BMX Super frame, the Supercross S7, it was developed as the Ultimate BMX Race frame, and it proved to be just that. It was Ultra Light, Incredibly Responsive, Super Strong, and expensive. But it proved the theory that you can build a sub 3lb Aluminium race frame that will last. This Super frame laid the frame work for our ENVY line of race frames and now 10 years later, we introduce you to the new Supercross ENVY RS7, the true BMX Super frame you can afford.
And now the RS7 is available in a DISC specific model, the Fastback. With the RS7 Fastback the brake posts have been removed, the cable routing has gone inside, and the stays have been beefed up to handle the extra stresses of the disc mount.
The Supercross ENVY RS7 utilizes our special blend of 7005 ULR Ultra Light triple butted ,custom shaped tubing that is a direct result of working with the exotic Easton® Tube sets for over a decade. Why 7005 Aluminium you ask? Well how about that it has a higher strength and yield than 6061 when it is properly aged and heat treated. Kind of a Superhero of Aluminium. The perfect thing for your race bike. Sound too good to be true? Yea we thought so too, but after a decade of real world testing, we can tell you it is.
Now to you Supercross fans, you will know that the 7005 ULR tubing has been being used on all our ENVY Aluminium race frames for the last 10 years, so what makes the RS7 new? Well remember the first line, it’s evolutionary, well that’s what’s new. When we released the ENVY it was the best, absolute cutting edge for the time, and then we found ways to make it better, so along came the v2, then the v3, the v5, and now the RS7.
So the last 3 years while we have been perfecting carbon BMX racing technology with the ENVY BLK, we have been making notes, taking feedback and listening to what the riders around the world have been saying about the ENVY v5. All in the pursuit of building you the perfect aluminium BMX racing frame.
And with that you have the new Supercross ENVY RS7 Fastback. Available in 5 20″ Pro sizes different sizes to fit all sizes of riders , 3 24″ sizes Pro, XL and XXL and a Pro 26″ Cruiser and 8 stock colours ( Pearl Black, Pearl White, Gun Metal Grey, Racing Red, Metallic Blue, Hi Vis Yellow, Matte Black, and Mirror Polished ) to make sure it fits your style. And if one of the 8 stock colours isn’t what you want, we still do custom anodize and powder coat to enable you to truly make your Supercross ENVY RS7, your ride.
Frame ships as Frame alone – NO FORK INCLUDED. We do have Supercross BMX and Speedline Forks available to help you complete your Chassis.
Pre Orders Shipping – 11/20/2020
GEOMETRY
|Size
|A
|B
|C
|D
|E
|Post Size
|Fork
|Wheel Size
|Weight
|Pro
|20.5″
|15.0″
|74.5º
|70º
|11.6″
|27.2mm
|1 1/8″ – 1.5″
Tapered
|20 X 1.75
|2lbs 12oz
|Pro Plus
|20.75″
|15.0″
|74.5º
|70º
|11.6″
|27.2mm
|1 1/8″ – 1.5″
Tapered
|20 X 1.75
|2lbs 13oz
|Pro XL
|21.25″
|15.2″
|74.5º
|70º
|11.6″
|27.2mm
|1 1/8″ – 1.5″
Tapered
|20 X 1.75
|2lbs 14.8oz
|Pro XXL
|21.75″
|15.2″
|74.5º
|70º
|11.6″
|27.2mm
|1 1/8″ – 1.5″
Tapered
|20 X 1.75
|2lbs 15.8oz
|Pro XXXL
|22.25″
|15.2″
|74.5º
|70º
|11.6″
|27.2mm
|1 1/8″ – 1.5″
Tapered
|20 X 1.75
|3lbs 4oz
|PRO 26″
|22.75″
|15.75″
|73º
|71º
|11.6
|27.2mm
|1 1/8″ – 1.5″
Tapered
|26X1.85
|3lbs 7oz
|* Specifications will vary depending upon your choice of Fork, Tire and Rim selection. Measurements are based off of a Supercross Fork and equal size (ie. 20X1.75 front and rear) tire combination. Specifications subject to change without notice.
All weights are measured on a UPS Calibrated Scale. Weights will vary depending upon the amount of powder coat and the amount of filler rod used on a particular frame. Polished Frames and Anodized Frames are the lightest as there is no paint. Weights and Specifications are subject to change without notice.
CONTACT YOUR FAVOURITE SUPERCROSS RESELLER TODAY
This is our growing list of currently active resellers. If your favourite bike shop isn’t listed here ask them to get in touch with us and we can get you what you need.
|Store
|Phone
|Postcode
|State
|Blackman Bicycles
|info@blackmanbicycles.com.au
|02 9621 8158
|2148
|NSW
|Crankd Cycles
|mattj@crankdcycles.com
|(07) 47 285 838
|4814
|Qld
|Edge Cycleworks
|edgecycleworks@optusnet.com.au
|(07) 4052 1164
|4870
|Qld
|Daktari Sports
|nick@daktarisport.com.au
|(08) 8724 8013
|5290
|SA
|Trail And Track
|tatcycles_sales@hotmail.com
|0414 633 189
|3074
|Vic
|YVC BMX
|bmx@yarravalleycycles.com
|(03) 9735 1483
|3140
|Vic
|District Cycle Store
|brett@districtcyclestore.com.au
|03 5918 0976
|3810
|Vic
|Guildford Cycles
|guildfordcycles@westnet.com.au
|9279 5613
|6076
|WA
Visit: www.supercrossbmx.com.au
Posted in: News