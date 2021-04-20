Product Spotlight: Tangent 31.8 Flat Iron 62 bars

Tangent’s 31.8 Flat Iron 62 bars are taking the BMX world by storm. Firstly because of the flat bend, which is where the 62 comes from which is just short hand for 6 degrees of back sweep and 2 degrees up. Secondly because of the oversized 31.8mm clamping area and the clamping power, stiffness and strength it offers. It also helps that the bars are available in a wide range of sizes, seven to be exact, and if you aren’t down for the 31.8mm version, they are also available in the standard 22.2mm size.

Manufacturer’s Description

Product Highlights:

Two piece 13 Butted Construction

Heat Treated Post Weld

16mm Crossbar

Tangent Graphics

Sizes:

FlatIron62 5.5” @ 29″ Wide 6° Back 2° Up

FlatIron62 6.25″ @ 29″ Wide 6* Back 2* Up

FlatIron62 7″ @ 28″ Wide 6* Back 2* Up

FlatIron62 7.5″ @ 28″ Wide 6* Back 2* Up

FlatIron62 8” @ 28″ Wide 6° Back 2° Up

FlatIron62 8.5” @ 29″ Wide 6° Back 2° Up

FlatIron62 9.0” @ 29″ Wide 6° Back 2° Up

Colours:

Black

White

Chrome

Weight:

8″ – 26.1 oz

Description:

After the T.I.D. proved to be one of the most popular bars on the market, some of our pros and top ams looked to us for more custom bends. And as we like to listen to the pros, the FlatIrons were launched.

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

The guys over at CTD Industries have taken on Tangent Products distribution across Australia and offer the full range of Tangent products.

Take a look at ctdindustries.com.au