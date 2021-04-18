    News

    ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 37 “Shine On”

    In Episode 37 of ECITV we are joined by Masters racer Jake Hall and breakdown the Shepparton World Championships Qualifier / State Series race, we catch up with New Zealand Elite Champion Michael Bias, we discuss the Tangent TID bars and Alienation’s carbon ACME rims. We talk about the passing of Brendan Marshall and the latest how to “fit your stem” video from bmxultra.com. There’s the UCI World Cup changes and we run through the Australian race calendar. We hope you enjoy it.

    General Discussion

    Bias Opinion

    In the Bias Opinion with Michael Bias we talk about the NZ Redbull Pump Track qualifier, the up coming World Cups, the Fundraisers to help Michael attempt to qualify for the Olympics and the Covid vaccine.

    Events

    • World Cups
      – Stuttgart cancelled
      – Round 1 & 2 now at Italy
    • AusCycling Victorian State Series
    • Up coming events around Australia

