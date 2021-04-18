ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 37 “Shine On”
In Episode 37 of ECITV we are joined by Masters racer Jake Hall and breakdown the Shepparton World Championships Qualifier / State Series race, we catch up with New Zealand Elite Champion Michael Bias, we discuss the Tangent TID bars and Alienation’s carbon ACME rims. We talk about the passing of Brendan Marshall and the latest how to “fit your stem” video from bmxultra.com. There’s the UCI World Cup changes and we run through the Australian race calendar. We hope you enjoy it.
General Discussion
- bmxultra.com video for how to “Fit your stem properly so your bars don’t slip”
https://bmxultra.com/news/how-to-fit-your-bmx-stem-properly-so-your-handlebars-dont-slip/
- Tangent TID Bars
https://bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-tangent-t-i-d-bars/
https://www.ctdindustries.com.au/product-page/tangent-t-i-d-bars
- RIP Brendan Marshall
- Alienation ACME carbon rims
https://www.eciimports.com/?rf=kw&kw=Alienation+ACME
Bias Opinion
In the Bias Opinion with Michael Bias we talk about the NZ Redbull Pump Track qualifier, the up coming World Cups, the Fundraisers to help Michael attempt to qualify for the Olympics and the Covid vaccine.
Events
- World Cups
– Stuttgart cancelled
– Round 1 & 2 now at Italy
- AusCycling Victorian State Series
- Shepparton Wrap Up
- Saturday Results
Superclass Men
1. Jack Davis
2. Anthony Dean
3. Bodi Turner
Superclass Women
1. Caroline Buchanan
2. Sienna Pal
3. Erin Lockwood
Masters Men
1. Zac Webb
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Aaron Wheatland
- Saturday Results
Superclass Men
1. Anthony Dean
2. Max Cairns
3. Bodi Turner
Superclass Women
1. Caroline Buchanan
2. Sienna Pal
3. Erin Lockwood
Masters Men
1. Jake Sverns
2. Adam Carey
3. Andrew Jackson
Full results at our.sqorz.com
Round 2: https://our.sqorz.com/org/bmxv/event/606aa831c6002b91e28af095/classes
Round 3: https://our.sqorz.com/org/bmxv/event/606aa911c6002bfb108af096/classes
- Up coming events around Australia
Got some feedback?
We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com
Like what you see?
Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends
Visit ecitv.com.au, bmxultra.com and eciimports.com.
Posted in: News