ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 37 “Shine On”

In Episode 37 of ECITV we are joined by Masters racer Jake Hall and breakdown the Shepparton World Championships Qualifier / State Series race, we catch up with New Zealand Elite Champion Michael Bias, we discuss the Tangent TID bars and Alienation’s carbon ACME rims. We talk about the passing of Brendan Marshall and the latest how to “fit your stem” video from bmxultra.com. There’s the UCI World Cup changes and we run through the Australian race calendar. We hope you enjoy it.

General Discussion

bmxultra.com video for how to “Fit your stem properly so your bars don’t slip”

https://bmxultra.com/news/how-to-fit-your-bmx-stem-properly-so-your-handlebars-dont-slip/

https://bmxultra.com/news/how-to-fit-your-bmx-stem-properly-so-your-handlebars-dont-slip/ Tangent TID Bars

https://bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-tangent-t-i-d-bars/

https://www.ctdindustries.com.au/product-page/tangent-t-i-d-bars

RIP Brendan Marshall

Alienation ACME carbon rims

https://www.eciimports.com/?rf=kw&kw=Alienation+ACME

Bias Opinion

In the Bias Opinion with Michael Bias we talk about the NZ Redbull Pump Track qualifier, the up coming World Cups, the Fundraisers to help Michael attempt to qualify for the Olympics and the Covid vaccine.

Events

World Cups

– Stuttgart cancelled

– Round 1 & 2 now at Italy

– Stuttgart cancelled – Round 1 & 2 now at Italy AusCycling Victorian State Series Shepparton Wrap Up Saturday Results

Superclass Men

1. Jack Davis

2. Anthony Dean

3. Bodi Turner

Superclass Women

1. Caroline Buchanan

2. Sienna Pal

3. Erin Lockwood

Masters Men

1. Zac Webb

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Aaron Wheatland Saturday Results

Superclass Men

1. Anthony Dean

2. Max Cairns

3. Bodi Turner

Superclass Women

1. Caroline Buchanan

2. Sienna Pal

3. Erin Lockwood

Masters Men

1. Jake Sverns

2. Adam Carey

3. Andrew Jackson

Full results at our.sqorz.com

Round 2: https://our.sqorz.com/org/bmxv/event/606aa831c6002b91e28af095/classes

Round 3: https://our.sqorz.com/org/bmxv/event/606aa911c6002bfb108af096/classes

Up coming events around Australia

