ECITV Video: Victorian State Series at Shepparton – Round 3

The ECITV crew headed to stop number 2 & 3 of the AusCycling Victorian State Series at Shepparton Victoria, host of the 2020 UCI World Cup.

The video heavily features the Masters and Superclasses, kicking off with some highlights and through the eliminations to the finals for the Masters Men, Superclass Women and Superclass Men. We also speak with each of the class winners in the Main Report, presented by Glenn Main.

Thanks to Glenn Main, Zac Main & Shane Jenkins for their help. And a massive thanks to our viewers, and of course to the riders and volunteers that make these events possible.

