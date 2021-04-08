Product Spotlight: Tangent T.I.D. Bars

Tangent’s T.I.D. (Triple Inter Dimensional Tubing) bars are a high end, lightweight, post weld heat treated 13 butted cromo handlebar that carries a more traditional bend of 10 degrees back sweep and 4 degrees up sweep. It’s a popular bar for those chasing the classic feel.

Tangent’s reputation for well crafted and reliable products, and their generosity in giving back to the sport sponsoring riders and events, make them a popular option among BMX racers across the globe.

Manufacturer’s Description

Tangent’s popular bends, 10 degrees of back sweep and 4 degrees of up sweep

Triple Inter Dimensional Tubing (13 Butted)

Available in 5.5″, 7.5″, 8.0″ and 8.5″

Product Highlights:

New 2019 Graphics!!

Two piece 13 Butted Construction

Heat Treated Post Weld

10° Back sweep, 4° Up sweep

Tangent Graphics

Sizes:

5.5″ @ 29″ wide

7.5″ @ 27″ wide

8″ @ 28″ wide

8.5″ @ 29″ wide

Colours:

Black, White, Chrome

Weight:

7.5″ – 24.95 oz

8″ – 27.2 oz

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

The guys over at CTD Industries have taken on Tangent Products distribution across Australia and offer the full range of Tangent products.

Take a look at ctdindustries.com.au