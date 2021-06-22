Product Spotlight: Tangent Ventril3D BMX Number Plates

Today’s Product Spotlight is the Tangent Ventril3D BMX Number Plates.

There are a wide variety of 3D style number plates on the market. There’s no doubt that Mac and Box are among the most popular (at least here in Australia), but Tangent’s Ventril3D Number plates are nipping at their heals. And rightfully so. The Ventril3D is an awesome looking slim fitting plate with a more organic design than it’s biggest competitors. It comes in two sizes; Pro and Mini, to fit the most popular bars around. It also comes in a wide range of colour options, so you can fully customise the look of your bike.

Manufacturer’s Description

Product Highlights:

Killer Tangent 3D Molding

Slim Bar Fitting Design

Pro Size and Mini/Cruiser Sizes Available

Customized Inserts Available

Sizes:

Pro & Mini

Colors:

Black, Red, Blue, Hi VizYellow, Orange, Pink, Green, Chrome, Translucent Clear, Translucent Smoke, Translucent Red, Translucent Blue

Want To Know More?

The guys over at CTD Industries have taken on Tangent Products distribution across Australia and offer the full range of Tangent products.

Take a look at ctdindustries.com.au