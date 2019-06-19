Product Spotlight: Vans Style 112 Pro

Vans have released some new Style 112 Pro shoes that would be perfect for the BMX crowd both on and off the track. Check out the details below.

Manufacturer’s Description

The brand new Vans Style 112 Pro, designed by the Vans skate team, is made with suede and canvas uppers. The UltraCush HD footbed keeps the foot close to the board while providing the highest level of impact cushioning, and the Vans original waffle outsole allows for a firmer grip. Featuring DURACAP upper reinforcement in high wear areas for unrivaled durability, the Style 112 Pro also includes Vans Vulc Lite construction to deliver the best in boardfeel, flex and traction.

Product Details

Suede and canvas uppers

Molded heel pocket inserts

Highest level of impact cushioning

DURACAP upper reinforcement unrivaled durability

