Chase’s 2020 Complete Bikes Are Coming Soon

We’ve just heard from Elite Cycle Imports and it’s the time of the year that Chase, manufacturer of the undisputed worlds most popular complete race bike, announce their new range of bikes. As per usual these bikes are loaded with goodies that need to be seen to be believed. Check them out for yourselves.

The Chase Element

The Chase Element bike has always been about excellence and being a bike built for Pro level racing.

For 2020, we looked to our Chase Pro riders Connor Fields and Joris Daudet and asked them what they loved he most about their Chase ACT 1.0 race bikes. They noted how Disc brakes made a huge difference on the race track, how they loved the ease and smoothness of the Press Fit Bottom Brackets, and the talked about the ease of use of the improved rear chain tensioner systems they have on their bikes. So we took all of these features and added them to the 2020 Chase Element bikes.

We added a Shimano Hydraulic Disc Brake, a BB86 Press Fit Bottom Bracket on the frame, and we incorporated the same Drop out design on the ACT 1 and RSP 4.0 frames onto the Element. We also added in a 31.8MM Handlebar and stem, to make this the ultimate Pro level complete race bike.

Next we made the bike literally smoother and faster, by adding Tioga FASTR X tires, the only complete bike to come with this Pro level tire in BMX! Matching the speed of the tires is the upgraded rear hub WITH ISO DISC BRAKE STANDARD, thats laced up on Sun RINGLé Rims, with the Chase Element Triple Precise clutch system has less drag while offering fast engagement. Other standout features include Elevn Pivotal seat and AERO seat post, Excess LSP cranks, Insight 4 bolt chain ring and C.O.G.S. grips, and KMC Chain.

The Chase Element Complete bike is offered in 5 sizes : Expert XL, Pro, Pro XL, Pro XXL, and Pro Cruiser.

The 2020 Chase Element complete bike is the ultimate complete BMX race bike offered in BMX today!

The Chase Edge

The Chase Edge Complete bike is a pure BMX race machine.

It has been one of the most sought after race bikes in BMX racing due to the history of the company and our attention to detail. Each year we want to improve our design and style and for 2020, we even surpassed our own expectations!

The 2020 Chase Edge frame look has changed drastically with a Black and Neon design and this showcases the upgraded Edge frame that has Triple butted Premium Ultralight Alloy Hydroformed tubes on the entire Edge complete bike size range.

The Chase Edge has some of the best parts made for a complete BMX race bike : Tioga PowerBlock Tires, a KMC Chain, Tektro brake set, Insight chainring, grips, AND chain tensioners, and Pivotal seat/seat post COMBO, as well as a rear cassette hub. All these parts together help give you the Edge over your competition, and to make the 2020 Chase Edge one of the most dialed in complete bikes in BMX.

The Chase Edge Complete bike is offered in 8 different sizes, giving you the perfect size option for just about any BMX racers needs : Micro 18?, Mini, Junior, Expert, Expert XL, Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Cruiser.

Edge out the competition on and off the track with the new 2020 Chase Edge complete race bike!

Pick one up from a store near you.

Chase is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com)