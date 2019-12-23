Profile Racing’s AC-2 Hub: Bolt and Axle options

ECI have cranked out another video for the Profile AC-2 hub, it seems there’s a lot more than meets the eye. This video showcases the flexibility of the axle and all the available bolt options.

Video Description

Take a look at this quick insight into the Profile AC-2 BMX Hub axle options to explain the variety of bolt configurations that apply from 10mm, 15mm up to 20mm.

AC-2 hubs are now available in Australia in the full colour range and disk brake/non-disk brake options. Check eciimports.com for details.

Profile Racing is the single largest, most capable and most sophisticated manufacturer of high-end BMX bicycle components in the United States.

