ECI X bmxultra.com Collaboration Videos

It’s been a long time coming but we’re going to be teaming up with the guys from ECI to bring you some regular video content and of course it’s going to be 100% race related. Sure there will be product talk, maybe a little banter on recent race results and upcoming events, hopefully we’ll have some interviews in the mix too. There’s quite a lot of local talent to draw from.

You may have seen some of our past collaborations that were done in the ECI warehouse. ECI have stepped up and built a studio which we christened with the Profile AC-2 hub video from last week.

If you want to dig through the past videos head over to ECI Imports and bmxultra.com YouTube channels. While you are there make sure you subscribe so you can see the videos as soon as they are available.

If you have any ideas for videos you would like to see make sure you shoot us a message via webmaster@bmxultra.com or gary@eciimports.com.