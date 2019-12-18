Product Spotlight: Radio Cobalt Complete Bikes

Radio Bicycles have been cranking out some great race bikes these past couple of years. The Cobalt range is a great mid level bike and is available in four sizes; Mini, Junior, Expert and Pro and they are available in three colour options; Black/Red, Black/Cyan and Black/Neon Yellow. These 2020 models look great and are well under the $1,000 Aussie dollars, leaving you with money for upgrades or extra race gear.

Check them out for yourself.

Manufacturer’s Description

The Cobalt line combines proven geometry and dialed components giving you the best start out of the gate during the first days racing. The Cobalt line took off so much that for 2020 we decided to add a Cobalt PRO size to the lineup allowing more riders to enjoy one of the best entry level race bikes on the market!

Available in three colorways for 2020, the Cobalt now features fully sealed front and rear wheels, making it a truly unstoppable machine.

Cobalt Pro

FRAME 6061-T6 alloy

FORK full crmo, 1 1/8? butted steerer

HANDLEBAR 4130 seamless crmo

GRIPS RADIO “Zig Zag” grips, 145mm long

STEM RADIO “Cobalt” top loading stem, 50mm reach

HEADSET FSA PRO int. headset, sealed, threadless, 1-1/8?

BRAKE LEVER PROMAX “XL-378” alloy brake rear

BRAKE PROMAX “MV-85” alloy brake rear

CRANK RADIO “Cobalt” forged alloy 3pc crank, 175mm long

BB RADIO, BSA square taper, sealed

PEDALS RADIO “PRO” PC, crmo axle



CHAIN KMC Z410 1/2? x 1/8?

SPROCKET RADIO alloy, 44t sprocket

DRIVER ATA 16t freewheel

FRONT HUB RADIO “Cobalt” alloy hub, fully sealed, 3/8?s, 32h, crmo axle

REAR HUB RADIO “Cobalt” alloy hub, fulkly sealed, 3/8?s, 32h, crmo axle, flip flop

RIMS ALEX “MUS30” rim, double wall, 32h

SEAT RADIO Pivotal seat, no padding

SEAT POST RADIO Pivotal 26.8mm, alloy

SEAT CLAMP RADIO slim alloy seat clamp

TIRES TIOGA “Power Block” tires, 20? x 1.75? front & 1.6? rear



FRAME GEOMETRY TOP TUBE LENGTH 20.75?

CHAIN STAY LENGTH 14.3?

HEAD TUBE ANGLE 74°

SEAT TUBE ANGLE 72°

BOTTOM BRACKET HEIGHT 11.5?



HANDLEBAR GEOMETRY RISE 7.5?

WIDTH 26.75?

BACKSWEEP 11°

UPSWEEP 3.5°



Want to know about the other sizes? Check out radiobikes.com and BMX International for more information.