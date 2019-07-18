Supercross BMX To Release a Carbon Cruiser

One of the most popular carbon race frames on the market, the Supercross ENVY BLK, is about to get a big brother. We’ve heard from a close source to Supercross that they have been working on adding a 24″ Pro XL to their carbon line up (possibly as a part of their 30th Anniversary celebrations). It’s the first new size to be added to their line up since they added the Expert XXL and Pro XXXL nearly two years ago.

There’s not a lot of detail on the cruiser frame at this stage but you would assume it would be along the lines of the ENVY BLK V1.1 with a tapered 1 1/8″ – 1.5″ head tube and 15 mm dropouts, using the next level Torray carbon and share the same race proven geometry of the alloy ENVY RS7 24″ Pro XL.

Size Top Tube Chain Stay Head Tube Seat Angle BB Height Post Size Fork

Wheel Size Pro XL 24″ 22″ 15.3″ 73.5º 70º 11.6″ 27.2mm 1 1/8″ – 1.5″ Tapered 24 X 1.75

Supercross already have carbon 24″ forks in their line up, so once the frames are available you could be looking at one of the lightest and strongest cruiser frame/fork combos on the market.

We’ll provide release date and further details as they come to hand.

Find out more about Supercross BMX at instagram.com/supercrossbmx