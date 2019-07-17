The 2019 Fasthouse Bicycle Range is new for 2019. Launched in March in the US, it’s been available in Australia since May and selling fast.

The Fasthouse Bicycle Range is an extension on the Motocross range that Fasthouse have been cranking out for years. And it comes in the same retro influenced styling as the MX gear. If you are looking for flouro gear you will need to keep looking, the FH colours are far more neutral than what you would normally see for the BMX crowd.

There are two jersey styles and one style of pants.

Fastline Pant

Dropper Jersey

Fast Bolt Jersey

Want a better look? Get down to your favourite Fasthouse dealer or check out thefasthouse.com.au

Fasthouse is distributed across Australia by Lusty Industries www.lustyindustries.com/brands/fasthouse