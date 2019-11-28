USABMX ROC & Grands Live Stream Link and Schedule

The USABMX Grand Nationals is undoubtedly the largest single BMX race in the world.

Many BMX racers will cite the Grands as the BMX race event of the year. For some it’s the decider for class rankings, for others it’s bragging rights, but for the spectators it’s pure BMX action (only it’s stretched out over 3 very long days).

Live stream link

To watch all the action use this link

www.usabmx.com/webcast

Schedule

Friday November 29 – Race of Champions

Tulsa OK 7:00am Auckland 2:00am (Saturday) London 1:00pm Los Angeles 5:00am Melbourne 12:00am (Saturday) New York 8:00am Phoenix (RTB) 6:00am

Saturday November 30 – Grands – 1st round of motos/Pro Championship Finals

Tulsa OK 9:00am Auckland 4:00am (Sunday) London 3:00pm Los Angeles 7:00am Melbourne 2:00am (Sunday) New York 10:00am Phoenix (RTB) 8:00am

Pro Championship Finals

Tulsa OK 6:00pm Auckland 1:00pm (Sunday) London 12:00am Los Angeles 4:00pm Melbourne 11:00am (Sunday) New York 7:00pm Phoenix (RTB) 5:00pm

Sunday December 1 – Grands – 2nd round of motos and finals