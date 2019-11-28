News

USABMX ROC & Grands Live Stream Link and Schedule

The USABMX Grand Nationals is undoubtedly the largest single BMX race in the world.

Many BMX racers will cite the Grands as the BMX race event of the year. For some it’s the decider for class rankings, for others it’s bragging rights, but for the spectators it’s pure BMX action (only it’s stretched out over 3 very long days).

Live stream link

To watch all the action use this link

www.usabmx.com/webcast

Schedule

Friday November 29 – Race of Champions

Tulsa OK7:00am
Auckland2:00am (Saturday)
London1:00pm
Los Angeles5:00am
Melbourne12:00am (Saturday)
New York8:00am
Phoenix (RTB)6:00am

Saturday November 30 – Grands – 1st round of motos/Pro Championship Finals

Tulsa OK9:00am
Auckland4:00am (Sunday)
London3:00pm
Los Angeles7:00am
Melbourne2:00am (Sunday)
New York10:00am
Phoenix (RTB)8:00am

Pro Championship Finals

Tulsa OK6:00pm
Auckland1:00pm (Sunday)
London12:00am
Los Angeles4:00pm
Melbourne11:00am (Sunday)
New York7:00pm
Phoenix (RTB)5:00pm

Sunday December 1 – Grands – 2nd round of motos and finals

Tulsa OK7:30am
Auckland2:30am (Monday)
London1:30pm
Los Angeles5:30am
Melbourne12:30am (Monday)
New York8:30am
Phoenix (RTB)6:30am
