USABMX ROC & Grands Live Stream Link and Schedule
The USABMX Grand Nationals is undoubtedly the largest single BMX race in the world.
Many BMX racers will cite the Grands as the BMX race event of the year. For some it’s the decider for class rankings, for others it’s bragging rights, but for the spectators it’s pure BMX action (only it’s stretched out over 3 very long days).
Live stream link
To watch all the action use this link
Schedule
Friday November 29 – Race of Champions
|Tulsa OK
|7:00am
|Auckland
|2:00am (Saturday)
|London
|1:00pm
|Los Angeles
|5:00am
|Melbourne
|12:00am (Saturday)
|New York
|8:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|6:00am
Saturday November 30 – Grands – 1st round of motos/Pro Championship Finals
|Tulsa OK
|9:00am
|Auckland
|4:00am (Sunday)
|London
|3:00pm
|Los Angeles
|7:00am
|Melbourne
|2:00am (Sunday)
|New York
|10:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|8:00am
Pro Championship Finals
|Tulsa OK
|6:00pm
|Auckland
|1:00pm (Sunday)
|London
|12:00am
|Los Angeles
|4:00pm
|Melbourne
|11:00am (Sunday)
|New York
|7:00pm
|Phoenix (RTB)
|5:00pm
Sunday December 1 – Grands – 2nd round of motos and finals
|Tulsa OK
|7:30am
|Auckland
|2:30am (Monday)
|London
|1:30pm
|Los Angeles
|5:30am
|Melbourne
|12:30am (Monday)
|New York
|8:30am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|6:30am
Posted in: News