Answer/SSquared BSX2020: Classes Announced

There’s now 48 days to go until the Answer/SSquared BSX2020, the 15th running of the unique one-on-one BMX race for charity.

After much deliberation and debate we have been able to finalise the classes for the Answer/SSquared BSX2020.

With limited space and parking we will be splitting the racing into two blocks.

The Morning Block will include (Approx 10:00 am until 12:30pm)

8-13 Boys

8-13 Girls

45+ Open Wheel

The Afternoon Block will include (Approx 12:30 pm until 5:00pm)

Open Men

Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

With the venue change we have much tighter time restrictions, with the day starting at 10am and must finish by 5pm, we have had no choice but to make cuts. The retro class has been cut from the line up completely and the younger classes merged.

We don’t have allowances for sprocket riders to ride at BSX2020. We do encourage parents to bring the sprocket riders along to BSX to enjoy the day and to our ride days, dates to be released soon.

Entry forms should be available soon.

Pre-order your Answer/SSquared BSX2020 Tee Today

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early and pre-order to avoid disappointment.

Tees are just $35, plus postage where required, and are available in youth sizes from 6 to 14 and adult sizes S to XXXL.

To lock in your purchase you must email bsx@bmxultra.com and give us your name, address, phone number, sizes and quantities.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

If you’ve ever thought of competing at BSX, the one of a kind one-on-one sprint trails/charity event, make sure you clear your calendar for the Answer/SSquared BSX2020, Monday 13 January, Kinglake Victoria.

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com and is proudly supported by

Platinum Partners

Answer/SSquared

Gold Partners

ODI Grips

Airsho

Radio Bicycles

Thinglab

GT Bicycles

Phirebird

Silver Partners

ECI Imports

RJPBMX

Ringmaster Images

BMXEDGE

Bronze Partners

Rizen

Ciari

Staats

Motorpsycle Co

Upcoming dig and ride days

Saturday November 30 from 11:00 until 2:30.

What is BSX?

BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia and around the globe.

Here’s a highlights video from the last event hosted at the Kinglake West venue.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $58,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 will be a special event, marking the 15 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

Just 19 days ahead of the first stop for the 2020 UCI World Cup

It’s also just 19 days ahead of the first stop for the 2020 UCI World Cup that starts a two hour drive away. We’re hoping to attract some elite riders who might spend a little extra time in Australia making the most of the weather that the Australian summer is famous for.

Don’t forget to save the date. Monday 13 January 2020. We will have more information for you soon.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2020?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2020 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $58,712 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.