Welcome to “FAST TIMES AT RIZEN RACING!”

Rizen Press Release

Rizen is a 100% rider apparel brand that brings you great quality products at a better price. All our products are put through a rigorous design and testing regime by our stable of BMX, MTB and MX athletes.

Being a RIDER brand, we understand the challenges of our sport and the trust athletes put into their gear to perform when it matters the most. Relentless design and testing go into each and every product we produce. Our athletes have many years of experience and titles under their belts and have direct input into the design and performance of all our products. Our goal is to make the best performance race apparel that we can that won’t let you down in the heat of intense competition. The end result of all this hard work is a quality product at a better price.

Our designers in our “SkyLab” have been very busy and as a result we now have advanced shipment of the new 2020 Phaze 1 race pants and gloves in stock. The Phaze 1 (Bicycle) Race Pants are BMX specific. They are designed for BMX and tested at the highest levels of BMX racing. They are light, yet strong and tough utilizing a combination of different fabrics and strategically placed stretch panels comfort. These race pants include a front pocket big enough to hold a smartphone, wallet, keys and a teller card. To keep the motocross look and feel, we have developed a special lightweight rubber compound in the making of the 3D rubber badging. Dual hip adjusters on both hips for the perfect fit, fast closure across the front and lined for additional comfort. These 2020 Phaze 1 pants and gloves come in a variety of colour combinations. The Phaze 1 race pants are available in sizes adult 38 all the way down to kids 22. The Phaze 1 gloves are available in sizes adult XXL/12 all the way down to YXS/4.

To celebrate the launch of our new 2020 Phaze 1 race line collection, we are offering for a limited time only to all bmxultra.com readers a 10% discount across all products. It is simple, go to www.rizenunlimited.com and place your order on our secure site and input this discount code ULTRARZ10 at the checkout to get a 10% discount on the entire order.

Rizen is a proud supporter and sponsor of the bmxultra.com Team, the annual BSX race, Thud BMX/ Training WA, Fitness Done Different (FDD/FD2) QLD, Rory McNamara (National and State BMX Champion), Danny “Digsy” Anderson (East Coast MX Champion), Brett Pople (MTB), Charlie Girl (BMX USA), Hacksaw Wheeler (BMX USA).

Follow us on Instagram rizenunlimited_bike or while on our website subscribe to our email blasts for more competitions and giveaways.

Enjoy the Fast Times at Rizen!