Watch Eddie Roman’s Ride On BMX Video

Eddie Roman’s Ride On Video, created in 1992 has two quotes in it’s opening credits “The economy was collapsing” and “BMX is Dead” that could well ring true today. Sure, BMX isn’t dead, it’s on hibernation along with the economy, but it sure does feel that way. Ride On was and always will be one of my favourite BMX videos, despite it not being race related.

Ride On is a classic BMX video that contains Vic Murphy, Dave Mirra, Mat Hoffman, Bob Kohl, Dennis McCoy, Dave Voelker, Chase Gouin, Jay Miron, Chad Herrington, Tim Fuzzy Hall, Pete Agustin, Eddie Roman and a whole lotta other BMX legends. There’s no racing, it captures the heart and soul of BMX. It’s from the darkest days of BMX where people rode because they loved it, there’s no product placement, no one was ever going to make any money out of MTV or their favourite energy drink. It’s just plain fun on two wheels.

Like I said it’s one of my all time favourite BMX videos and if you haven’t seen it make sure you check it out.

“It’s about the knobby hobby. The 4130. Ride on.”