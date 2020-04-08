Product Spotlight: ECIBMX Tee Shirt

The guys over at ECI Imports have been very busy lately, not only with ECITV, but a rebranding. ECI has a new logo and we are told will have more merchandise on the way like decals and hats, but until they arrive there’s the ECIBMX Tees.

We might not be able to race BMX right now but it doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate our passion for it. Be one of the first to grab yourself an ECIBMX Tee.

Description

Gildan Unisex Premium T-Shirt

100% Premium Cotton Ring Spun

Black with Red Logo

Available in:

Adult X-Small

Adult Small

Adult Medium

Adult Large

Adult X-Large

Adult XX-Large

Pick yourself up an ECIBMX tee today for around $20 at www.eciimports.com/ecibmx