Welcome to the bmxultra.com Team Paul Knox

Paul Knox is a long time BMXer, originally hailing from New Zealand, Paul has a wealth of knowledge and has cemented himself as a guru in the BMX industry having worked at shops like Burkes Cycles in Wellington, NZ and Total BMX in Lilydale, Aus before eventually moving on to Elite Cycle Imports where he became a partner for some time. Although he’s probably more well known to many of you as the guy with the mohawk, which he famously shaved for Charity at bsx2019.

A true BMXer at heart he’s just as comfortable at the race track as he is at a skate park or dirt jumps. There’s very little about the BMX industry, or BMX for that matter, that he doesn’t know.

We’re very happy to welcome Paul as the newest recruit to the bmxultra.com team roster where Paul will not only be helping us in flying the team colours, on and off the track, but also sharing his knowledge with our readers, helping up with future content.

Paul will be joining long time team members Matt Butterworth from WA and Aaron Rogers from Victoria.

The team is proudly supported by Alienation, Tioga, Rizen Unlimited, ODI, Supercross BMX, Profile Racing, and Elite Cycle Imports.