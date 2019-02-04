Product Spotlight: Stay Strong 2019 “For Life” Frame
The Stay Strong brand may have started out as a simple purpose of making tee shirt worn by pro riders to show support and solidarity for Stephen Murray but it’s become so much more. Stay Strong is a highly competitive BMX brand in it’s own right and those 2019 Stay Strong frames are well worth a look.
Manufacturer’s Description
The 2019 V2 Stay Strong frame with an all new 100% re-design from our V1 model. Our Pro sized frames now feature a tapered 1.5 head tube, Press Fit bottom bracket (PF30), 20mm rear dropouts with 15mm and 10mm adaptors and chain tensioners included. The V2 also uses a 31.6mm seat post which reduced weight whilst helping improve stiffness. Overall the frame is coming in at a competitive weight and around a 25% weight saving on our original frames. The smooth welds also help give the all new water decals and logo a clean look. This low, triangular shaped frame has a modern look with overall balanced stiffness, combined with the weight saving this V2 frame can help you reach your racing goals in 2019.
Specifications
|Model
|Headset
|HT Angle
|Top Tube
|ST Angle
|Seat Post
|Chainstay
|BB Type
|Max Tires
|Drop outs
|Weight
|Mini
|Integrated 1-1/8″
|72
|17.5″
|69
|22.2mm
|320mm
|Euro
|20 x 1-3/8″
|10mm
|1161g
|Junior
|Integrated 1-1/8″
|72.5
|18.5″
|70
|22.2mm
|335mm
|Euro
|20 x 1-3/8″
|10mm
|1196g
|Expert
|Integrated 1-1/8″
|73
|19.5″
|70
|22.2mm
|350mm
|Euro
|20 x 1-3/8″
|10mm
|1225g
|Expert XL
|Integrated 1-1/8″
|73
|20.25″
|70
|22.2mm
|362mm
|Euro
|20 x 1-3/8″
|10mm
|1274g
|Pro
|Integrated 1-1/8″ 1.5
|74
|20.5″
|72
|31.6mm
|368mm
|PE30
|20 x 2.0″
|10-15-20mm
|1505g
|Pro XL
|Integrated 1-1/8″ 1.5
|74
|21″
|72
|31.6mm
|378mm
|PE30
|20 x 2.0″
|10-15-20mm
|1512g
|Pro XXL
|Integrated 1-1/8″ 1.5
|74
|21.5″
|72
|31.6mm
|378mm
|PE30
|20 x 2.0″
|10-15-20mm
|1518g
|Pro XXXL
|Integrated 1-1/8″ 1.5
|74
|22.25″
|72
|31.6mm
|390mm
|PE30
|20 x 2.0″
|10-15-20mm
|1560g
|Pro 24
|Integrated 1-1/8″
|73
|21.75″
|70
|31.6mm
|396mm
|PE30
|24 x 1.75″
|10-15-20mm
|1600g
Colours
- Black
- Green
- Grey
- White
Check out the ECI website www.eciimports.com/brand/stay-strong to see the wide range of Stay Strong products.
