Product Spotlight: Stay Strong 2019 “For Life” Frame

The Stay Strong brand may have started out as a simple purpose of making tee shirt worn by pro riders to show support and solidarity for Stephen Murray but it’s become so much more. Stay Strong is a highly competitive BMX brand in it’s own right and those 2019 Stay Strong frames are well worth a look.

Manufacturer’s Description

The 2019 V2 Stay Strong frame with an all new 100% re-design from our V1 model. Our Pro sized frames now feature a tapered 1.5 head tube, Press Fit bottom bracket (PF30), 20mm rear dropouts with 15mm and 10mm adaptors and chain tensioners included. The V2 also uses a 31.6mm seat post which reduced weight whilst helping improve stiffness. Overall the frame is coming in at a competitive weight and around a 25% weight saving on our original frames. The smooth welds also help give the all new water decals and logo a clean look. This low, triangular shaped frame has a modern look with overall balanced stiffness, combined with the weight saving this V2 frame can help you reach your racing goals in 2019.

Specifications

Model Headset HT Angle Top Tube ST Angle Seat Post Chainstay BB Type Max Tires Drop outs Weight Mini Integrated 1-1/8″ 72 17.5″ 69 22.2mm 320mm Euro 20 x 1-3/8″ 10mm 1161g Junior Integrated 1-1/8″ 72.5 18.5″ 70 22.2mm 335mm Euro 20 x 1-3/8″ 10mm 1196g Expert Integrated 1-1/8″ 73 19.5″ 70 22.2mm 350mm Euro 20 x 1-3/8″ 10mm 1225g Expert XL Integrated 1-1/8″ 73 20.25″ 70 22.2mm 362mm Euro 20 x 1-3/8″ 10mm 1274g Pro Integrated 1-1/8″ 1.5 74 20.5″ 72 31.6mm 368mm PE30 20 x 2.0″ 10-15-20mm 1505g Pro XL Integrated 1-1/8″ 1.5 74 21″ 72 31.6mm 378mm PE30 20 x 2.0″ 10-15-20mm 1512g Pro XXL Integrated 1-1/8″ 1.5 74 21.5″ 72 31.6mm 378mm PE30 20 x 2.0″ 10-15-20mm 1518g Pro XXXL Integrated 1-1/8″ 1.5 74 22.25″ 72 31.6mm 390mm PE30 20 x 2.0″ 10-15-20mm 1560g Pro 24 Integrated 1-1/8″ 73 21.75″ 70 31.6mm 396mm PE30 24 x 1.75″ 10-15-20mm 1600g

Colours

Black

Green

Grey

White

Gallery

Check out the ECI website www.eciimports.com/brand/stay-strong to see the wide range of Stay Strong products.