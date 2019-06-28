2019 Australian National Series: Round 4 – Darwin, NT This Weekend
Round 4 of the 2019 Australian National Series is on at the Satellite City BMX Track in Darwin, NT this weekend. With a total of just 183 entries and 5 male and 5 female riders in the Elite Classes chasing UCI points it will be the smallest round in the 2019 National Series. I envy those riding in the amazing undercover facility at Australia’s top-end and have put this track on my bucket list.
LOCATION
Satellite City BMX Club
Marlow Lagoon, NT, 0830
SCHEDULE
Saturday 29th June
11:00 – 12:30 Coaching Clinic
12:00 – 14:00 Registration
12:00 BMXA Takes Control of Venue
12:30 – 13:00 Officials Briefing
Practice
13:00 – 13:30 8yr – 16yr
13:30 – 14:00 17+ & Masters
14:00 – 14:30 Championship Classes
14:30 – 14:45 Sprockets
Racing
15:00 – 18:00 Moto’s 1-4 (Championship Classes 3 Motos)
18:00 – 18:20 Qualifiers
18:30 – 19:00 Finals
LINKS
